910th AW welcomes Ohio veterans and military development committee

Photo By Eric White | Members of the Ohio House of Representatives' Veterans and Military Development Committee pose for a photo with Capt. Donnie Hatheway, 910th Airlift Wing public affairs chief (left – back row), and Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr., 910th public affairs superintendent (right - front row), in front of the wing headquarters building at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2025. The stop at YARS was the first official visit of the newly formed committee to a military installation in Ohio. The purpose of the visit was to learn how Ohio's General Assembly can help support the 910th's Citizen Airmen and the installation's infrastructure. (Courtesy photo by Levi Cole, Office of Representative David Thomas, Ohio 65th District)

The 910th Airlift Wing welcomed the Ohio House of Representatives Veterans and Military Development Committee to Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2025.



The group included committee chair State Rep. Tracy Richardson, Ohio 86th District; committee vice chair State Rep. Ty Mathews, Ohio 83rd District, as well as committee members Rep. Nick Santucci, Ohio, 64th District and Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, Ohio 75th District. Members of the committee were also joined at the visit by Rep. David Thomas, Ohio 65th District. YARS is in Rep. Thomas’ district. Ms. Gillian Ginley, Mr. Michael Siebenaler and Mr. Levi Cole, legislative aides from the offices of Rep. Richardson, Rep. Mathews and Rep. Thomas, respectively, were also in attendance.



The stop at YARS was the first official visit of the newly formed committee to a military installation in Ohio, and included a wing mission briefing and discussion with Col. Matt Gorsuch, 910th Airlift Wing deputy commander; Chief Master Sgt. Howard Dixon, 910th command chief; the 910th public affairs chief and superintendent as well as Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission Executive Director Josh Prest and EOMAC board president Dave Christner. Following the briefing and discussion, the group participated in a driving tour of the air station.



According to a news release from the office of Rep. Richardson, the purpose of the visit was to gain feedback about how Ohio’s General Assembly can help support the 910th’s Citizen Airmen and the infrastructure of YARS. In addition to the wing mission briefing and driving tour, representatives discussed base priorities, as well as any challenges or issues that the General Assembly and the Veterans and Military Development Committee can help support.



The 910th Airlift Wing leadership and public affairs teams utilized the House committee’s visit as an opportunity to highlight the wing’s mission sets of tactical airlift, agile combat support and employment as well as the Department of Defense’s only large-area, fixed wing aerial spray capability and its role as host unit of YARS, an Air Force Reserve installation.