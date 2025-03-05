Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing holds change-of-command ceremony

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 6, 2025a0 – The official party renders salutes during a...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 6, 2025a0 – The official party renders salutes during a change of command ceremony for Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing (ACCLOGWING), onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Mar. 6, 2025. ACCLOGWING oversees squadrons that operate the E-2C Hawkeye, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and the C-2 Greyhound, ensuring they are manned, trained, and equipped to conduct sustained combat and logistic operations. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif. – Capt. Daniel S. Bense relieved Capt. Scott A. Wastak, as Commodore of Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing (ACCLOGWING) during a change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Mar 6.



ACCLOGWING oversees 12 squadrons that operate the E-2C Hawkeye, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and C-2 Greyhound, ensuring they are manned, trained, and equipped to conduct sustained combat and logistic operations.



Capt. Marcello D. Cáceres (ret), former Commodore, ACCLOGWING delivered guest remarks during the ceremony.



“The Hawkeye Community is stronger than ever with leaders like Wastak and Bense,” said Cáceres. “We continue to crush every mission and standard, and dominate aviation electronic warfare. Everyone who is part of this community should be mighty proud.”



The ‘Air Boss,’ Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever, commander, Naval Air Forces, officiated the ceremony and presented Wastak with the Legion of Merit medal for his exemplary service while assigned to ACCLOGWING from Mar. 2022 to 2025.



During remarks, Wastak thanked the Hawkeye community and reminisced about his final flight.



“I am reminded that our problems are many, but our capacity to solve them are limitless,” said Wastak. “As warfighters, this is a game changer and provides the competitive edge on the world stage.”



Bense is a native of Huntington, New York. He was commissioned in 1999 and graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He has accumulated over 2800 flight hours in the E-2C Hawkeye and other naval aircraft, including over 300 hours in combat.



Bense stated that the objective is to be prepared for theater conflict by Jan. 1, 2027.



“We will remain focused, we will tear down barriers, we will cut red tape, we will not be satisfied with anything other than a fully energized system, focused on our readiness goals,” said Bense. “Our top priorities will be personal readiness, everything depends on readiness of our people; we are small, but we are mighty and this community has met every challenge with professionalism and willingness to get the job done the right way.”



NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands.