Airman finds purpose and community in the Minnesota National Guard

Growing up in a close-knit community in the Oti region of Ghana, Airman 1st Class Shine Kwabaffour was surrounded by strong bonds of friendship and family. It is where people shared meals, checked on each other daily, and offered help without hesitation.



“When you come to our community in Ghana, we are so much into each other on the street,” Kwabaffour said.



That sense of community has become a defining part of his identity. The transition was challenging when he moved to the United States in 2023. Unlike in Ghana, where interactions were warm and communal, he found that life in America was more individual. The sense of belonging he had always known felt distant.



“But when you come to the U.S., people are very individualistic,” said Kwabaffour. “You hardly hear somebody say hi to you here. It is hard to move away from your country and relocate to a different country.”



Everything changed when he joined the Minnesota Air National Guard. At his first drill weekend with the 210th Engineering Installation Squadron, Kwabaffour felt something familiar.



“When I went to the drill the first time, and our commander was giving his statement, he made it clear that in the Air Force or the military, we do not have colleagues,” he said. “Rather, we have brothers and sisters.”



After completing his degree in political studies from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kwabaffour moved to the U.S. with his wife and son. However, he struggled to find employment due to a lack of American work experience. Eventually, he discovered the Minnesota National Guard and recognized the benefits and structure it could provide.



“I was in the house one day thinking about where to start,” said Kwabaffour. “I took a look at the services, the police, the military, and I came across the Air Force. I looked at the benefits and realized it would be a good place to start, especially the National Guard because it comes with more flexibility. I can still be working at the same time and support my family.”



After discussing his ideas with his wife, Kwabaffour spoke with his pastor in Ghana for advice.



“At the end of the day, it’s meant to help,” added Kwabaffour.



The road to enlistment was not without obstacles. During the medical screening process, Kwabaffour learned he was colorblind. The unexpected news initially prevented him from serving in an engineering role. Determined not to let this setback impact him, he worked with his recruiter to get a waiver, requiring the support and approval of nine senior officers. The process took more than a month, but his persistence paid off when he was allowed to serve in his chosen career field.



“That was a difficult moment for me,” he admitted. “I told the recruiter, ‘I think I need to be with the 210th Engineering Support Squadron.’”



Beyond the technical skills he will gain, Kwabaffour hopes to make a meaningful impact on his family and the community.



“In civilian jobs, you are just striving to take care of your bills,” he said. “But when you come to the military, it gives you that sense of serving with purpose because you believe you are making the world or state a better place. Not for you alone, but for your children, for the people around you and future generations.”



Kwabaffour is eager to grow as a leader. He credits his background for giving him a solid foundation in government, decision-making, teamwork and critical thinking. He is committed to furthering his education in the military or civilian sector.



Since joining, he has experienced the tight-knit camaraderie that makes military service unique. He has found a new family in the Minnesota National Guard that supports, challenges and inspires him.



“Because of the challenge that I had enlisting,” said Kwabaffour. “A lot of [the leaders] knew. Everybody was calling me and asking, ‘How are you doing?’ It makes you feel at home. It’s really amazing.”



As he prepares for his upcoming training and the next chapter of his career, Kwabaffour represents the essence of the ‘Future Faces of the Force’ as a dedicated, resilient individual ready to serve, lead and inspire others. He also emphasizes the importance of mentorship and paying it forward.



“It’s never too late to serve,” he said. “I joined at 34 and I want others to know they can too.”



Kwabaffour believes service is more than just a job—it is a commitment to making a difference. Whether through his work in engineering or his aspirations for leadership, he is dedicated to building a future that reflects the values of integrity, excellence, and service before self.



“You serve to be served,” he said. “In life, you put in the work, the effort, and the dedication before you can reap the benefits. That’s how I see service—giving my best to make an impact.”

