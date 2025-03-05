Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo By Willie Kendrick | Joint Chiefs of Staff Badge, approximately 2-1/4 inches by 2 inches, consists of an

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Joint Chiefs of Staff Badge, approximately 2-1/4 inches by 2 inches, consists of an oval silver metal wreath of laurel with the United States shield, (the Chief in blue enamel and the 13 stripes alter­nating white and red enamel) on four gold metal un­sheathed swords. Two swords are in pale and two are in saltire with points to Chief, the points and pommels resting on the wreath, the blades and grips entwined with a gold metal continuous scroll surrounding the shield with the word JOINT at the top and the words CHIEFS OF STAFF at the bottom, all tin blue enamel letters. Miniature badges are approximately 1-1/2 inches in diameter.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 13:25
    Story ID: 492410
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
