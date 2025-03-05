Joint Chiefs of Staff Badge, approximately 2-1/4 inches by 2 inches, consists of an oval silver metal wreath of laurel with the United States shield, (the Chief in blue enamel and the 13 stripes alternating white and red enamel) on four gold metal unsheathed swords. Two swords are in pale and two are in saltire with points to Chief, the points and pommels resting on the wreath, the blades and grips entwined with a gold metal continuous scroll surrounding the shield with the word JOINT at the top and the words CHIEFS OF STAFF at the bottom, all tin blue enamel letters. Miniature badges are approximately 1-1/2 inches in diameter.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 13:25
|Story ID:
|492410
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Chiefs of Staff Badge, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.