10th Air Force Announces Outstanding Airmen of the Year

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas – 10th Air Force has announced its Outstanding Airmen of the Year 2024 award winners, recognizing five Reserve Citizen Airmen and Councils for their exemplary service, leadership, and dedication to the mission.



“These Airmen are the best of 10th Air Force! They embody the carnivore ethos and set the standard for what it means to serve in 10th Air Force,” said Maj. Gen. Gina Sabric, 10th Air Force Commander. “They have risen to the top of a NAF full of warriors getting after readiness, innovation, and developing elite Airmen. Their dedication to the mission and their fellow Airmen continually ensures the success of our warfighting capabilities.”



The following Airmen were selected for their outstanding contributions to 10th Air Force and the Air Force Reserve Command:



Airman of the Year: Staff Sgt. Ayden A. Arreola, 960th Cyberspace Wing

NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Cameron H. Griffith, 944th Fighter Wing

SNCO of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Erin L. Chitwood, 307th Bomb Wing

First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Donovan R. Hayes, 513th Air Control Group

First Sergeant Council of the Year: Homestead Air Reserve Base, 482nd Fighter Wing



“These outstanding Airmen have demonstrated the highest level of readiness, innovation, mentorship and humility, ensuring 10th Air Force remains a lethal, mission-ready force prepared to execute combat power anytime, anywhere,” said Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bluto, 10th Air Force Command Chief. “The professionalism and commitment of these Airmen make us stronger as a force. Their contributions inspire those around them, and they are the reason 10th Air Force continues to lead the way in combat readiness.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2025 Date Posted: 03.10.2025 Location: NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US