Oregon Guard Reads with Local Students During Read Across America 2025

Courtesy Photo | Oregon National Guardsmen select their books to read to elementary school classes during Read Across America week at Hallman Elementary School, March 6, 2025, Salem, Ore. Read Across America is an annual event that promotes the joy of reading. (Courtesy photo)

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon National Guardsmen visited Hallman Elementary School this week to read books to students as part of the annual Read Across America celebration, March 6, 2025, Salem, Ore.



Read Across America Week is an annual event held March 2-6, beginning on the birthday of beloved children’s author, Dr. Seuss, promoting literacy and fostering a love of reading among students.



Hallman Elementary School invites volunteers to select books to read to students. Volunteers included mentors from the Salvation Army Kroc Center, the Assistance League of Salem-Keizer, the Chemeketa Community College men's soccer team, the Willamette University football team, and members of the Oregon Military Department.



"Their involvement not only supports education but also strengthens the bond between schools and the broader community,” said Julie Cleaver, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School. “Showing students that they have a network of support encouraging them to succeed."



Following the reading, students were able to ask the guardsmen questions about their job.



“Today went great,” said Maj. Miles Dodge with the Manpower and Personnel Section for the Oregon Air National Guard. “I was excited to hear how curious and interested they were in the military.”