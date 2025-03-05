Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Badge

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Badge

    Photo By Willie Kendrick | Office of the Secretary of Defense Badge is authorized to be worn by personnel who...... read more read more

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Badge is authorized to be worn by personnel who have received a certificate of eligibility from the Office of the Secretary of Defense authorizing them to wear the insignia. Consists of a gold spread eagle grasping three gold crossed arrows, and an enamel shield with 13 red and white stripes and a blue chief, surcharged on its breast; passing behind the wing tips is a gold amulet bearing 13 gold stars above the eagle; a wreath of laurel and a green enamel olive is below the eagle, the whole is superimposed on a silver sunburst of 33 rays, approximately 2 inches in diameter. Miniature badges are approximately 1-1/2 inches in diameter. The badge may be worn on all uniforms other than working uniforms. This badge may be worn during and after the period of detail.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 12:46
    Story ID: 492402
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Office of the Secretary of Defense Badge, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Office of the Secretary of Defense
    Office of the Secretary of Defense Badge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Identification Badge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download