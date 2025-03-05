Photo By Willie Kendrick | Office of the Secretary of Defense Badge is authorized to be worn by personnel who...... read more read more Photo By Willie Kendrick | Office of the Secretary of Defense Badge is authorized to be worn by personnel who have received a certificate of eligibility from the Office of the Secretary of Defense authorizing them to wear the insignia. Consists of a gold spread eagle grasping three gold crossed arrows, and an enamel shield with 13 red and white stripes and a blue chief, surcharged on its breast; passing behind the wing tips is a gold amulet bearing 13 gold stars above the eagle; a wreath of laurel and a green enamel olive is below the eagle, the whole is superimposed on a silver sunburst of 33 rays, approximately 2 inches in diameter. Miniature badges are approximately 1-1/2 inches in diameter. see less | View Image Page

Office of the Secretary of Defense Badge is authorized to be worn by personnel who have received a certificate of eligibility from the Office of the Secretary of Defense authorizing them to wear the insignia. Consists of a gold spread eagle grasping three gold crossed arrows, and an enamel shield with 13 red and white stripes and a blue chief, surcharged on its breast; passing behind the wing tips is a gold amulet bearing 13 gold stars above the eagle; a wreath of laurel and a green enamel olive is below the eagle, the whole is superimposed on a silver sunburst of 33 rays, approximately 2 inches in diameter. Miniature badges are approximately 1-1/2 inches in diameter. The badge may be worn on all uniforms other than working uniforms. This badge may be worn during and after the period of detail.