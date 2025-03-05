Dyess School Age Care Program earns top re-accreditation

Photo By Airman Caleb Schellenberg | The Youth Center located at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 7, 2025. The Dyess AFB...... read more read more Photo By Airman Caleb Schellenberg | The Youth Center located at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 7, 2025. The Dyess AFB School Age Care Program has once again achieved re-accreditation from the Council on Accreditation. The program earned re-accreditation after a rigorous review process, during which it received zero out-of-compliance ratings for fundamental practices or core standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg) see less | View Image Page

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The Dyess Air Force Base School Age Care Program has once again achieved re-accreditation from the Council on Accreditation, solidifying its position as the only accredited program in Abilene and reaffirming its dedication to providing high-quality care for military children.



“It’s a long process, and the Air Force requires us to be accredited,” said Lisa Cogar, 7th Force Support Squadron School Age Care Program coordinator. “There is a set of standards that we follow for the Council on Accreditation, it’s important that we follow all of these standards when it comes to being re-accredited.”



The program earned re-accreditation after a rigorous review process, during which it received zero out-of-compliance ratings for fundamental practices or core standards. This achievement resulted in an expedited Pre-Commission Review Report process, a testament to the program's consistent adherence to COA's stringent guidelines.



The accreditation holds significant importance for military families stationed at Dyess AFB. It provides parents with the peace of mind that their children are receiving care that meets the highest national standards, allowing them to focus on their military duties with less worry.



The dual umbrella of guidelines from both the Air Force and the Counsel combined create a reputation of safety and quality, while the nearby location of the Youth Center puts Airmen at ease, knowing that their kids are just a minute away if their parents are ever needed.



"Our goal is to give military parents complete peace of mind,” said Cogar. “They need to know their kids are safe and thriving so they can focus on their critical missions without worry.”



Offering full-day care for children ages 5 through 12, including a convenient before-school program, starting as early as 6:30 a.m. with school transportation, ensures service members can maintain their work schedules without childcare concerns.



For any deployed Airmen, there are a variety of ways the School Age Care Program helps them and their families deal with the challenge of separation.



“We try to encourage letter writing, and we also have iPad’s so if the parents or kids want to set up a FaceTime call, they’re able to speak to each other,” said Cogar. “We also find pictures that parents send to us that the kids can post in their lockers or carry around. What’s also great about the program is that other kids have parents who are deployed as well so they can comfort each other, that peer comfort is really good for the kids.”



The Dyess School Age Care Program's re-accreditation serves as a model for childcare excellence and underscores the base's commitment to supporting military families and their critical role in national defense.