Fort Gregg-Adams welcomes new Fire Chief Joseph J. Marsilio

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Joseph J. Marsilio became the new Fire Chief of Fort Gregg-Adams Fire and Emergency Services.



Marsilio, a seasoned leader with more than 30 years of experience in fire and emergency services, brings a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to public safety.



“I am honored to be the new fire chief of Fort Gregg-Adams,” Marsilio said. “My goal is to continue building on the excellent work of the department while working to enhance our capabilities and better serve the community.”



Prior to taking on his new role, Marsilio most recently served as the District Fire Chief for Fire District 2 of the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, Va., and the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Norfolk, Va.



While there, he was responsible for developing long-range plans for facilities, manpower, material resources as well as maintaining a state of readiness for protecting life and property.



As Fort Gregg-Adams new fire chief, Marsilio plans to prioritize improving firefighter safety and training while expanding community education on fire prevention. He also aims to strengthen partnerships with surrounding community agencies.



“I am looking forward to strengthening our partnerships with our local communities,” Marsilio said.



Marsilio started his career as a Junior Volunteer Firefighter in 1992 at just 16 years old.



“I wanted to help out in our local community and being a Junior Volunteer Firefighter gave the younger me the knowledge and experience to do just that,” Marsilio said.



Upon reaching high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he would continue to serve as a firefighter for the next six years. A few of his deployments overseas included going to Italy, Honduras and Japan.



In 2000, after fulfilling his contract with the U.S. Air Force, Marsilio transitioned directly into a position as a government civilian within the same department he served in uniform at.



“It was an easy transition for me because I just moved to the other shift,” Marsilio said.



Marsilio has now served 25 years as a government civilian.



In his new position, Marsilio aims to implement comprehensive training programs that will improve firefighter skills and ensure they are prepared for any emergency scenario.



“My goal is to be able to take our firefighters to conferences where they can experience comprehensive training, new technology and equipment, and have the opportunity to experience new things to help them grow in their careers,” Marsilio said.



These goals reflect Marsilio’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, and community-focused fire department that will ensure Fort Gregg-Adams remains safe and resilient for years to come.



“I hope to always be the type of fire chief who inspires the new guy coming in,” Marsilio said. “Because you never know, he might be the fire chief one day.”

