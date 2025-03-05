U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella partners with DeCA Commissary for National Nutrition Month: Food Connects Us: 2025 National Nutrition Month

Story by: Lt. Cmdr. Pamela Love, Registered Dietitian



Each year during March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrate National Nutrition Month® by promoting the importance of making informed food choices while developing both healthier eating and physical activity habits. National Nutrition Month® serves as an opportunity to remind the public and the media that Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs) and Nutrition and Dietetics Technician Registered (NDTRs) are the most valuable and credible sources of timely and scientifically based food and nutrition information.



This year, the National Nutrition Month® theme is “Food Connects Us.” Food is a connecting factor for everyone. It strengthens our bonds socially, economically, and culturally. Food is like a language that we all can understand. Food is much more than just a source of nourishment for survival, it connects all of us regardless of background, culture, or language. Food helps us feel connected whether it’s from a memory of a family/friend gathering, or experiencing a new cuisine, or volunteering at food assistance programs within our communities to help those experiencing food insecurity.



The smell or taste of food can remind us of memories with family or friends. Culturally, some foods may relate to the pride of passing down a family recipe from generation to generation. “Food Connects Us” culturally by allowing individuals to learn about the history of other cultures from traditions, spices and seasonings, and food preparation methods. A specific family dish can remind us of a comfort food to some individuals, whereas others may recall eating a specific cuisine while traveling to a new destination. Many American cuisines come from immigrants with revisions to the traditional recipes.



“Food Connects Us” by allowing us to learn more about others. It allows us to create a sense of togetherness. Through the sharing of food, memories, stories, and laughter we can improve mental, physical, and overall well-being. Food also connects us economically by creating jobs in agriculture and food distribution. Food connections can make us think about how the workers in food production, food processing, and distribution, all collaborate in providing nourishment to each one of us daily.



This year your local DeCA Commissary manager Tim Tucker and Kelly Tucker and staff have put together a display to help celebrate and bring awareness to National Nutrition Month by showcasing the healthier food items that are carried every day. These items are located at the entrance of the store and are easily accessed for you and your families.

DeCA has programs in place to help making healthy choices easier. Look for the dietitian approved logo (put picture here). These items have been vetted through the DeCA dietitian for easy recognizable symbol when you may not be aware or have the time to decide between two products.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2025 Date Posted: 03.10.2025 11:07 Story ID: 492388 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella partners with DeCA Commissary for National Nutrition Month: Food Connects Us: 2025 National Nutrition Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.