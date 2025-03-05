Vice Presidential Service badge is authorized to be worn by personnel detailed to duty in the Office of the Vice President and who have been awarded a Vice Presidential Service Certificate. Badge consists of a white enameled disc surrounded by 27 gold rays radiating from the center, 1-15/16 inches in diameter. A gold device taken from the seal of the Vice President of the United States is in the center of the white disc.
