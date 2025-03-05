Photo By Willie Kendrick | Vice Presidential Service Badge is authorized to be worn by personnel detailed to duty...... read more read more

Photo By Willie Kendrick | Vice Presidential Service Badge is authorized to be worn by personnel detailed to duty in the Office of the Vice President and who have been awarded a Vice Presidential Service Certificate. Badge consists of a white enameled disc surrounded by 27 gold rays radiating from the center, 1-15/16 inches in diameter. A gold device taken from the seal of the Vice President of the United States is in the center of the white disc. The badge may be worn on all uniforms other than working uniforms. The badge may be worn during and after the period of detail. see less | View Image Page