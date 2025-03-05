Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Presidential Service Badge

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Vice Presidential Service badge is authorized to be worn by personnel detailed to duty in the Office of the Vice President and who have been awarded a Vice Presidential Service Certificate. Badge consists of a white enameled disc surrounded by 27 gold rays radiating from the center, 1-15/16 inches in diameter. A gold device taken from the seal of the Vice President of the United States is in the center of the white disc.

