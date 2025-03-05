I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Mr. Brandon Coyle

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Mr. Brandon Coyle serves as the Dental Readiness Coordinator for the dental clinic at...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Mr. Brandon Coyle serves as the Dental Readiness Coordinator for the dental clinic at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, which recently achieved a 95% Operational Dental Readiness target for the first time in over three and a half years. Coyle has deep ties to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, having served at the clinic as a Sailor before transitioning to a GS Civilian staff member. see less | View Image Page

A General Schedule Civilian continues his service aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to keep Marines’ and Sailors’ dental health in fighting shape.



Mr. Brandon Coyle serves as the Dental Readiness Coordinator for the dental clinic at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, which recently achieved a 95% Operational Dental Readiness target for the first time in over three and a half years.



“A high rate of dental readiness means commanders can deploy their personnel with confidence, knowing that they are less likely to experience dental emergencies,” said the Jacksonville, North Carolina native. “It reflects positively on the squadron's readiness status and ensures the unit can carry out missions without interruptions due to dental health issues.”



Coyle has deep ties to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, having served at the clinic as a Sailor before transitioning to a GS Civilian staff member. His daily duties and responsibilities involve tracking the dental status of MCAS Cherry Point Marines and Sailors and taking proactive approaches to ensure they receive the necessary care at the clinic.



“Dental readiness is crucial for Marines and Sailors as poor oral health can impact their combat effectiveness,” said Coyle. “Dental issues can cause pain, infections, and potentially disrupt missions due to the need for emergency dental care. Maintaining good dental hygiene ensures service members are physically ready to perform their duties without being hindered by dental issues.”



The 12th Dental Company operates the dental clinic on the 2nd floor of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, providing care to Active-Duty service members, most of whom are assigned to MCAS Cherry Point. Patient care ranges from general dentistry examinations to specialty care like oral maxillofacial surgery.



“Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Dental stands out due to its exceptional resilience and adaptability. The staff has shown an absolute dedication to patient care, highlighted by their flexibility. They are consistently willing to get out of their comfort zone by working in less familiar areas of clinic to meet the needs of the mission,” said Coyle. “Their commitment to the mission ensures that service members are always ready for deployment, maintaining high standards of dental readiness.”