97 MDG enhances readiness through SOAR exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Spain Bryce, 97th Training Squadron C-17 loadmaster student, represents a wounded person in a Sustainment Operations for Air Force Medical Responders training scenario at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 27, 2025. In preparation for the upcoming air show, ensuring rapid response capabilities is key to providing medical support for thousands of attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)

Airmen from the 97th Medical Group tested their skills in the Sustainment Operations for Air Force Medical Responders (SOAR) exercise, retaining their readiness for real-world emergencies, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 27, 2025.



Designed to enhance medical response capabilities, SOAR prepares teams to deliver quality patient care in high-stakes situations, including public health emergencies, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosion (CBRNE) incidents, and disasters like aircraft mishaps.



Lt. Col. Bradley Howard, 97th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, explains the importance of having the 97th Medical Group exercise skills that aren't common in daily operations.



"With the upcoming air show on April 12-13, we are ensuring our teams are ready to respond to any situation," said Howard. "Events of this scale require a heightened level of preparedness, and this training reinforces the critical skills we need to maintain rapid and effective response capabilities."



Unlike previous exercises such as Caduceus Spear, which focused on medical response in deployed environments, SOAR emphasized scenarios that could occur in the local area, ensuring Airmen are prepared for emergencies at their home station.



In this scenario, Airmen responded to an aircraft collision, providing critical care to simulated casualties.



"Our main goal is to save as many lives as possible in an emergency," said Maj. Marylin Lai, 97th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron optometrist. "This isn’t our usual environment, but it’s great to see everyone taking the training seriously. In a real-world emergency, it’s all hands on deck."



The SOAR exercise reinforced the 97th Medical Group’s ability to respond to real-world emergencies, ensuring Airmen are prepared for high-pressure medical scenarios. Continuous training like this keeps medical personnel ready to provide critical care in any situation, from routine operations to large-scale disasters.