U.S. and Polish Armed Forces Strengthen NATO Interoperability and Defense Modernization at M2M Workshop

The U.S. Armed Forces and Polish Armed Forces took a major step in strengthening NATO interoperability and defense modernization during the Military-to-Military (M2M) Workshop held February 24-25, 2025. The workshop brought together about 75 personnel from both nations to develop and source future M2M engagements for Fiscal Years 2026-2027.



Brigadier General Michael Eastridge provided key remarks, reinforcing the enduring partnership between the two nations.



“Leveraging a well-established ILNG State Partnership Program with Poland, founded in 1993, the Military to Military Workshop provided a valuable opportunity to identify cost-effective training initiatives between Polish and US military, strengthening NATO’s defense and enhancing deterrence against aggression." said Brig. Gen. Michael J. Eastridge, Deputy Assistant Adjutant General, Illinois Army National Guard.



Hosted by European Command, J5, Office of Defense Cooperation in Poland, and the Illinois National Guard State Partnership Program, the two-day event focused on synchronizing engagements that enhance Poland’s capabilities and reinforce the long-standing military partnership.



Key discussions centered around increasing procedural and technical interoperability, supporting Poland’s modernization efforts—including key initiatives like the Apache, Abrams, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Patriot, and F-35 programs, and bolstering deterrence strategies such as Operation Eastern Shield.



Participants engaged in an "M2M Engagement Carousel," where stakeholders reviewed and confirmed upcoming engagements, ensuring alignment between U.S. and Polish objectives. The workshop concluded with a roadmap for FY26 M2M Concept and Funding Requests to be submitted for approval by March 31, 2025.



Among the Soldiers involved in the training, Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Cistaro was awarded the Order of Saint Maurice Centurion (OSM).



A nominee for the Order of Saint Maurice must have served the Infantry community with distinction and have demonstrated a significant contribution in support of the Infantry Branch; must represent the highest of standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence, and dedication to duty. Cistaro was awarded the Centurion for an outstanding contribution to the Infantry over his 30-year service to the US Army. Presentation was facilitated by Maj. Kyle Ullmark and participants included Poland Armed Forces.



Eastridge presented the award.



“I have had the honor of knowing Cistaro for 20 years," he said.



"It is a privilege to present him with the OSM. His impact on the infantry community has been profound, and this award is truly well deserved."

