Illinois Army National Guard Soldier Featured in Documentary About Life After Combat

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Quentin Corrington, of Peoria and a native of Decatur, is featured a documentary 'Brothers After War' in which Corrington talks about his deployment to Afghanistan, and how his uncles' military service influenced his decision to serve his country. (Courtesy photo)

When Illinois Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Quentin Corrington was about three years old, his father died of an accidental overdose.



As Corrington grew up in Decatur, Illinois, his uncles, Lt. Col. Isaac Rademacher, Master Sgt. Joe Rademacher, both of whom serve in the U.S. Army, and filmmaker Jake Rademacher, stepped up to fill the void.



“My uncles really stepped up and provided me with terrific role models,” said Corrington, who now lives in Peoria. “When they were home on leave, they would scoop me up and make sure to spend time with me.”



Corrington will be one of 12 veterans and service members who will be featured in a new documentary film, ‘Brothers After War’, to be released Feb. 28. ‘Brothers After War’ is a follow-up documentary to film director, and uncle, Jake’s 2009 film ‘Brothers At War’.



“I was interviewed in ‘Brothers At War’ about growing up without a father,” Corrington said. “During the interview for Brothers After War, we touched on my 2020 deployment, why I joined the military, and about my uncles’ service in the military being an influence on my decision to enlist,” he said.



His uncles’ military service put Corrington on a path to serve his country in uniform as well.



“I always looked up to my uncles and saw what military service did for them,” he said. “I was always visiting them wherever they were stationed. I really enjoyed being around that atmosphere. Their service influenced my decision to enlist in the U.S. Army.”



Corrington enlisted in the U.S. Army in March 2017 as a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, and deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan in 2020, with the 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division. In 2021, after completing his active-duty service, Corrington transferred into the Illinois Army National Guard, serving in Company E, 634th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, based in Decatur, before transferring to 6th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, based at Rock Island Arsenal.



During his military service, Corrington has carved out his own path to success, earning the title of 2024 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for the 34th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade.



Corrington is scheduled to mobilize in January 2026 the 6-54th Logistic Advisor Team 6621 to conduct foreign security assistance in the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility.



Brothers After War will hit the big screens Feb. 28 with showings at movie theaters in Decatur, Chicago, and Warrenville, Illinois.