DMA Navy Production Demonstrates New Virtual Reality Experience

A hidden talent at the Defense Media Activity is bringing submarine tours to life through virtual reality, giving families, friends, and the public a new way to explore without stepping on board.



Nathan “Nate” Quinn, a motion graphic artist at DMA, Navy Production, developed a method to allow users to experience submarines through interactive iPads, eliminating the need for expensive headsets or in-person visits. His innovation started during the COVID-19 pandemic, when tight spaces made traditional tours impossible.



“I wanted to create a way for people to see where sailors live and work, how funding is used, and what life is like on a submarine,” Quinn said.



Quinn initially considered using virtual reality headsets, such as the Oculus, but decided against it due to hygiene concerns and the need for multiple devices. Instead, he found a simpler solution - repurposing outdated Department of Defense-issued iPads that were no longer in use. His project took seven months from concept to its first beta test. Now, he has streamlined the process to just one month. The initiative required no additional funding beyond his existing salary, making it a cost-effective solution.



“The only cost is my salary and I’d be here anyway,” Quinn said. “No additional funds have gone into this project, which is an important factor given budget constraints.”



Unlike large technology companies that invest millions in virtual reality, Quinn’s approach makes use of existing resources. By utilizing Aero, a virtual tour platform, users can navigate a submarine using an iPad, offering an interactive experience without additional equipment.



“If a company like Meta builds a metaverse, you need a high-end computer, a headset, and space at home,” he said. “With Aero, you already have a device in your hand. Development costs are low—all you need is someone who can put it together and push it out.”



Quinn credits his success to a problem-solving mindset and a willingness to go beyond his job description. He believes that being adaptable and innovative is essential in a constantly evolving work environment.



“I’ve always fought against a ‘no’ culture,” he said. “My position is motion graphic artist, but instead of saying, ‘That’s not my job,’ I focus on fulfilling the mission. Whether it’s creating large-format graphics for live sets, multimedia videos, 3D-printed prototypes, or VR tours, I say yes to meet the client’s needs.”



Through his work, Quinn has transformed the way people experience submarines, proving that innovation doesn’t always require a massive budget, just creativity and determination.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2025 Date Posted: 03.10.2025 10:42 Story ID: 492381 Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 30 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DMA NAVY PRODUCTION DEMONSTRATES NEW VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE, by SSG Christina Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.