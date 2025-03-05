Presidential Service Badge

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo By Willie Kendrick | This Identification badge is authorized to be worn by personnel detailed to duty in...... read more read more

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    This badge is authorized to be worn by personnel detailed to duty in the White House who have been awarded a Presidential Service Certificate. Consists of a replica of the coat of arms of the President of the United States in gold, encircled with 50 silver stars, on a blue enamel disk with the outer edge of gold rays radiating from the center, 1-3/4 inches in diameter.

