This badge is authorized to be worn by personnel detailed to duty in the White House who have been awarded a Presidential Service Certificate. Consists of a replica of the coat of arms of the President of the United States in gold, encircled with 50 silver stars, on a blue enamel disk with the outer edge of gold rays radiating from the center, 1-3/4 inches in diameter.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 09:26
|Story ID:
|492370
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidential Service Badge, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.