Presidential Service Badge

Photo By Willie Kendrick | This Identification badge is authorized to be worn by personnel detailed to duty in...... read more read more

Photo By Willie Kendrick | This Identification badge is authorized to be worn by personnel detailed to duty in the White House who have been awarded a Presidential Service Certificate. Badge consists of a replica of the coat of arms of the President of the United States in gold, encircled with 50 silver stars, on a blue enamel disk with the outer edge of gold rays radiating from the center, 1-3/4 inches in diameter. The badge may be worn on all uniforms other than working uniforms. This badge may be worn during and after the period of detail. see less | View Image Page