Inside 126th SCOS: A Look at Guard and Active Duty Integration

SCOTT AIR FORCE Base, Illinois--At Scott Air Force Base, a unique unit operates within the intricate web of military logistics—the 126th Supply Chain Operations Squadron. Senior Master Sgt. Jewell Knight, superintendent of the unit, shared insights into their mission, the challenges they face, and the vital role they play in military supply chains.



The 126th SCOS is a specialized unit of 41 enlisted members and two officers. Created in 2008 as part of a centralized logistics effort, it operates alongside three active duty squadrons, ensuring military aircraft worldwide, receive the parts they need to stay mission-ready.



“We support 256 bases globally and sustain 1.5 thousand mobility and rotary aircraft,” Knight explained.



From Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to the Defense Logistics Agency, the squadron sources parts from a wide range of suppliers to keep operations running smoothly.



Unlike most traditional guard units, the 126th SCOS is fully embedded with active duty personnel, creating a unique working relationship.



“We’re a classic association,” Knight said, “meaning that while we function as an independent squadron, we work within active duty structures.”



However, this setup sometimes causes friction. “Active duty members don’t always understand that they don’t have administrative control over us,” she explained. While operational orders come from active duty, personnel matters—such as promotions, awards, and disciplinary actions—remain under the Air National Guard’s authority.



Despite the challenges, Knight sees the value in this integrated structure. “I’ve gotten to meet so many different people,” she said. “Every few years, there’s a new group of active duty personnel coming in, which means continuous learning and mentorship opportunities.”



This turnover keeps the environment dynamic, with fresh perspectives and ideas regularly introduced.



Knight’s own transition from active duty to the Guard reflects a shift many service members consider. Having deployed multiple times, she noticed a stark contrast between active duty and guard units.

“Every time I deployed, the Guard guys seemed happier,” she recalled.



She eventually made the move, navigating the Palace Chase program to transition smoothly into a full-time Guard role. “It took about 90 days,” she said, emphasizing the importance of a clean service record for those considering the switch.



One of the biggest differences she noticed in the Guard is the long-term relationships. “In active duty, you move every few years. Here, you build relationships that last decades,” she said. Many of her colleagues have been in the same unit for 10-15 years, creating a close-knit, family-like environment.



For those in active duty considering a change, Knight encourages exploring the Guard. “A lot of active duty folks don’t have a plan when they leave. The Guard offers stability while still being part of the mission,” she said, adding that with opportunities for education, career growth, and a better work-life balance, the Guard provides an appealing alternative for those seeking a new path while staying connected to military service.



From maintaining a global supply chain to navigating the complexities of Guard and active duty collaboration, the 126th SCOS stands as a crucial component of military logistics. Through its dedicated personnel and unique structure, it continues to ensure that airpower remains unstoppable, one aircraft part at a time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2025 Date Posted: 03.10.2025 10:02 Story ID: 492368 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inside 126th SCOS: A Look at Guard and Active Duty Integration, by SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.