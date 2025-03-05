Building Stronger Partnerships: NMCB 1 Advances Maritime Security in Morocco

The roar of power tools and the clink of steel echoed across the Royal Moroccan Navy (RMN) Diving School as Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 work diligently on the second phase of the Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIO) Training Facility in Sidi Kankouch, Morocco.



The project is a collaboration between U.S. and Moroccan forces. Once completed, the facility will be utilized as a tactics training and proficiency platform in support of RMN security readiness pipeline. It will also serve as an international training hub supporting military exercises in the region along with strengthening the long-standing relationship between Morocco and the U.S.



“This is a game-changer for maritime security training in the region,” said Lt.j.g. Alex Mesaros, Officer in Charge of the NMCB 1 detail at the Morocco site. “When we’re finished here, the facility will be multifaceted to allow for different training environments. Ultimately, it will provide a state-of-the-art platform to develop and refine critical skills like vessel boarding and hostage recovery.”



The U.S. Navy’s Seabees are known for their ability to operate in diverse environments while building infrastructure critical to mission success. This project is no exception. Working in Sidi Kankouch, just outside Tangier, the Seabees have collaborated closely with Moroccan personnel to ensure the facility meets shared operational needs.



The second phase of the MIO Training Facility, which began construction in 2022, will feature a maritime non-lethal combat structure designed for training in opposed boarding and hostage recovery scenarios. The facility builds on the first phase, which included a 15-meter-tall rappelling tower and a 9-meter-tall container ship trainer used for Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) procedures.



The MIO Training Facility will enable both U.S. forces and regional partners to practice skills essential for deterring illicit activities such as smuggling, piracy, and trafficking. Moreover, it strengthens interoperability between Allied forces and partners, a cornerstone of successful operations in the increasingly interconnected maritime domain.





“Working out here in Morocco has been a great experience,” said Seabee Master Chief John Smith, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) Operations Leading Chief Petty Officer. “The environment’s different, sure, but that’s part of the challenge, and Seabees don’t shy away from hard work. We roll up our sleeves, figure it out, and get it done.”



Master Chief Smith made a recent trip down to the project site to provide training and mentorship for some of the newer NMCB 1 Seabees.



“It’s important that our Seabees learn construction skills from journeyman and are taught to understand the importance of high standards while completing project deadlines,” said Smith. “But it’s also about the connections we’re making and the skills we’re passing on to the next generation of Seabees.”



For Smith, staying hands-on with the Seabees isn’t just about getting the job to the finish line – it’s about keeping the team sharp and ready for the next challenge.



“In this line of work, if you’re not out there doing it, you can lose your edge,” said Smith. “Construction is one of those things where you’ve got to keep your skills fresh. Working with the crew on projects like this makes sure nobody gets rusty – me included.”



The MIO Training Facility is set to become a premier hub for maritime security training in North Africa. Its design emphasizes adaptability, ensuring it remains relevant as new threats and challenges emerge.



For the Seabees of NMCB 1, the opportunity to contribute to such a high-impact initiative is both challenging and rewarding.



“I am extremely proud of my crew for their unwavering hard work and dedication to the project,” said Builder 1st Class Michael Strader, the project supervisor. “Completing this endeavor for the Royal Moroccan Navy is a true honor, and their satisfaction with this project makes this achievement even more rewarding. This milestone undoubtedly is a defining moment in my career.”



This sentiment was echoed by other Seabees on the project like Builder 2nd Class Darek Hermel.



“It has been an absolute honor to be granted this opportunity,” said Hermel, the project’s crew leader. “The entire crew and I are thrilled to utilize our construction know-how to make a lasting difference that will leave Morocco with a great product.”



As the Seabees complete the second phase of the MIO Training Facility, they leave behind more than just buildings. They leave behind a legacy of cooperation, dedication, and shared vision that will continue to strengthen maritime security for years to come.



22nd NCR commands naval construction forces for Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2025 08:37 Story ID: 492367 Location: SIDI KANKOUCH, MA Web Views: 40 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building Stronger Partnerships: NMCB 1 Advances Maritime Security in Morocco, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.