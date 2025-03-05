How Does Coffee Connect Us?

Written by Sean Soderman, Registered Dietitian, Womack Army Medical Center



FORT BRAGG, NC- Food connects us, it is true, and it is the theme of our nutritional services here at Womack this year. Did you know coffee is technically a food because it contains micronutrients such as manganese, magnesium, potassium, riboflavin and niacin. I don’t know about you, but one of the first actions of my day is making a cup of coffee. Coffee is not just a caffeinated beverage, but also a global commodity. Coffee in more ways than one can connect us in meaningful ways; to name a few:



1. Global Trade – connecting farmers, traders, roasters, and consumers worldwide.



2. Pillar of the Economy - exports of coffee beans, globally, are worth greater than $450 billion a year.



3. Cultural Brewing Methods– Italian espresso, Turkish coffee, etc.



4. Creative Space – cafés are hubs for creativity and exchange (writers, artists, business meetings, thinkers, etc.).



5. Daily Routines – the act of brewing or stopping at your local coffee shop.



As a Dietitian I get asked the following questions often, “Is coffee good for me?”,” How much can I have?” and “What brewing type is the best?”

Let’s dig into some of the nutritional benefits, statistics, and methods so you can enjoy your daily cup of coffee.



1. Energy Level – Caffeine may increase alertness and decrease feelings of fatigue. The recommended dose of caffeine intake per day is 400 mg for most healthy individuals, which is equivalent to ~4 cups/day (8oz per cup).



2. Performance Aid – Caffeine has been shown to improve focus and energy by activating areas of the brain and nervous system. It increases circulating adrenaline which in turn can aid in a more productive workday.



3. Heart Health – Some studies have shown moderate habitual coffee consumption may reduce inflammation of blood vessels thereby decreasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. The brewing method does matter. Filtered coffee removes compounds called diterpenes, which can actually raise cholesterol levels and have a negative impact on your blood vessels. The preferred methods include drip, Pour-Over, AeroPress, and CoffeeSock.



4. Colon/Liver Cancer – Some studies have shown a reduced risk of these cancers with moderate habitual coffee consumption.



5. Antioxidants – Coffee contains between 300-550 mg of antioxidants such as chlorogenic acid, which protect your cells from damage by combating oxidative stress.



Coffee can provide some great benefits for many people, such as boosting alertness and providing antioxidants. However, it is not a one-size-fits-all beverage. Some individuals may experience adverse effects such as anxiety, insomnia, and digestive issues. Pregnant women, people with certain heart conditions, and those sensitive to caffeine might need to limit their intake. As with most things, moderation is key!



For more information about nutrition services at Womack Army Medical Center visit https://womack.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care/Nutrition-Care-Division

