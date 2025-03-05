NAVFAC Washington’s Cmdr. Calvin Warren Named Marine Corps Installations Command Officer of the Year

March 6, 2025 - Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) has named Public Works Officer Cmdr. Calvin Warren of the Public Works Department at Marine Corps Base Quantico the 2025 MCICOM Officer of the Year.



Under his leadership, PWD Quantico has achieved remarkable successes, including improved execution of Budget Activity one Sustainment, Restoration and Modernization funded maintenance projects by 185 percent in fiscal year 2024, securing an additional $50 million for base construction maintenance projects.



His team also made substantial contributions to the Marine Corps' first-ever successful audit through the Real Property Accountable Officer and Geographic Information System initiatives.



"I am most proud of the way the team blends Navy and Marine Corps personnel across a wide variety of disciplines to seamlessly deliver on the Marine Corps' priorities," said Warren. "We literally keep the lights on, the water running and the streets clear. That ceaseless devotion to the details most people don't even notice until they are gone is one of the most impressive things about my staff."



Warren's leadership has directly supported the 39th Commandant's top priorities, particularly in infrastructure modernization, quality of life improvements and training support. His department has planned nearly $100 million in barracks improvements and chow hall upgrades, significantly enhancing quality of life for Marines while improving retention prospects.



As public works officer Warren has overseen construction of new facilities that enable advanced wargaming capabilities while supporting 30 major tenant commands driving innovation across all domains.



In addition to managing day-to-day infrastructure needs, he is currently planning a Black Start exercise scheduled for May 2025.



“The exercise will significantly improve the base's posture in emergency power preparedness and post-event resilience.”



Warren acknowledges the mentorship and support he has received that led to his achievement of the 2025 MCICOM Officer of the Year. He is one of 11 recipients who will be formally recognized at the Installations and Logistics Excellence Awards Dinner on March 27, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Alexandria, Virginia.

