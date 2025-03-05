ANSBACH, Germany — The deputy commanding general of the Army’s installation command visited U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach March 6 to focus on stationing, infrastructure and Force Protection.



Maj. Gen. James Smith, deputy commanding general, Installation Management Command, visited Ansbach as part of a broader tour of U.S. Army garrisons across Europe.



His priorities were twofold: recognizing the contributions of installation personnel and gaining a deeper understanding of each garrison’s mission, challenges and opportunities.



“First, I wanted to be able to get out and thank our many IMCOM professionals for their dedicated service and their support to our Soldiers and their families,” Smith said. “Second, it’s good to get an understanding of the mission set and make sure I understand the garrison’s challenges as well as the opportunities that lie ahead.”



Smith received a stationing and protection brief, talked with first responders around the garrison, and toured USAG Ansbach’s Culinary Outpost — a food kiosk for Soldiers, which recently opened in October 2024 at Shipton Barracks.



Smith also visited the IMCOM-Europe Fire and Emergency Services Regional Training Center, where he spoke with firefighters from USAG Ansbach and USAG Bavaria, which includes installations at Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels. Smith expressed gratitude toward the firefighters for keeping Soldiers, families and communities safe.



“It’s reassuring that I’m here to witness this great training and preparation that you all are doing to potentially save somebody’s life. I appreciate your service to both of our nations, thank you,” Smith said.



Smith’s European tour includes stops at USAG Ansbach, USAG Bavaria, USAG Poland and USAG Wiesbaden.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2025 Date Posted: 03.10.2025 05:13 Story ID: 492360 Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deputy commanding general of Army’s installation command visits Ansbach, by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.