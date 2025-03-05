Camp Humphreys Education Center Hosts Education Expo

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army soldiers attend the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) brief...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army soldiers attend the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) brief on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 6, 2025. The soldiers attended the FAFSA brief in order to learn more about potential grants they could get to help further their education. The briefing was part of the Community Education Expo at the Education Center on Camp Humphreys (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan.) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Education Center hosted its first Community Education Expo March 6, 2025, to help community members explore opportunities for higher education, professional development, and military advancement.



Attendees learned about 12 topics through different briefing, to include credentialing assistance, Warrant Officer recruitment, Federal resume writing, the Army’s Green-to-Gold program, the GI Bill, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and more.



The briefs began at 9:30 a.m. and went all the way through 2 p.m. There was a huge showing of interested soldiers from the moment the doors opened, said education services specialist Alyse Wilson.



“At one point, there were at least 300 people in attendance,” said Wilson. “Once the classroom filled, there was literally a line of people listening in from the hallway.”



Each brief was hosted by professionals related to each topic – the Warrant Officer recruitment brief was hosted by a U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4, the Green-to-Gold brief by a U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant who had recently commissioned and the credentialing assistance brief by college counselors that were able to assist students.



Attending these types of events have proven to be beneficial for many soldiers' careers within the Army and once they get out, said Wilson.



“I’ve had soldiers in my classes that have now dropped Warrant Officer packets and now their entire lives are changing,” Wilson said. “So, I really think these programs that the Education Center offers help brief soldiers on what can really make a difference for them, not only for their active-duty career, but when they get out as well.”



Organizers of the event, Clara Sagoe, chief of Army Continuing Education Services, and her team said they intend to make the Education Expo an annual event to provide soldiers and students ongoing support in becoming life-long learners and strongly encourage attendance from all those interested.



The Humphreys Education Center facilitates access to educational institutions and programs, both on-post and online, that cater to the needs and schedules of military personnel. The U.S. Army Continuing Education System collaborates with colleges, universities, and vocational schools throughout the U.S. to offer a variety of flexible learning options, including online courses and distance learning programs.