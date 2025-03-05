III MEF Success Contributes to Marine Corps’ Consecutive Audit Achievements

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP S. D. BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan – The III Marine Expeditionary Force played a crucial role in supporting the Marine Corps' financial audit, providing essential documents needed for various checks on financial activities related to purchases and payments. These activities form what is known as the Procure to Pay (P2P) process.



This process involves everything from buying goods or services to making payments. The main focus during an audit is to ensure these activities comply with Department of Defense rules and that all transactions are recorded correctly.



Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, commanding general of III MEF, recognized Marines across the major subordinate commands for their significant contributions to the recent audit success on March 3.



Among the Marines recognized is Cpl. Xialeemar Obedoza, a financial management resource analyst with 3d Marine Division.



“Cpl. Obedoza has been instrumental in maintaining the high standard of financial performance for the 3d Marine Division. Her direct contributions have positioned the division in the upper tier of performance across III MEF. The positive trend in key performance indicators provides fewer opportunities for auditors to challenge our business processes and select samples. Cpl Obedoza is consistently a go-to member of the team, drawing Marines of all ranks who seek her knowledge and assistance across various financial systems,” said Maj. Nicholas S. Payne, financial manager at 3d Marine Division.



Lt. Gen. Turner also recognized Sgt. Tony Zhen with 3d Marine Division, Cpl. Trace Stark with III MEF, and Cpl Kenneth Grandestaff and Sgt Dakota Hemry with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing.



Throughout the audit process, III MEF maintained diligent oversight, issued coordination instructions, and provided periodic status reports to facilitate timely completion of required actions.



III MEF’s sample represented approximately 5.71% of the total value sampled, and approximately 3.98% of the total number of records.



The Marine Corps is leading the charge by securing a clean audit of $49 billion worth financial assets for the second consecutive year, making them the only branch to accomplish this achievement.



Audit success relies heavily on implementing and adhering to adequate internal controls, providing prompt responses to auditor inquiries, and submitting thorough records that track a purchase through the entire process from order to receipt.



“I am inspired by the countless Marines, civilian Marines, and our DoD partners who worked tirelessly to enhance transactional accountability and adapt our business practices to meet financial requirements,” said Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, in a message in the FY24 Agency Financial Report.

