Update 4 and final: Search for missing sea ambulance in the Marshall Islands suspends after exhaustive efforts

Courtesy Photo | Members of the RMI Sea Patrol vessel RMIS Lomor 03, a Pacific Forum-class patrol boat, scan for a missing 37-foot sea ambulance during an ongoing search on March 9, 2025. The search entered its fifth day for four crew members—a captain, nurse practitioner, health assistant, and community health outreach worker—missing since March 3 after departing Majuro for Mili Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI). (Photo courtesy RMI Sea Patrol)

SANTA RITA, Guam — U.S. Coast Guard and Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) responders suspended active search efforts just before 5 a.m. Chamorro Standard Time (ChST) on March 10, 2025, for a 37-foot sea ambulance and its four crew—a captain, nurse practitioner, health assistant, and community health outreach worker—missing since March 3 after departing Majuro for Mili Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI).



Over 16 searches by U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and RMI asset crews logged nearly 82 hours, covering 52,931 square nautical miles with no sightings. A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon and crew from Kadena Air Base, Japan, a U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane and crew from Air Station Barbers Point, Hawai’i, and RMI Sea Patrol vessel RMIS Lomor 03 and the motor vessel LiWeton Mour crews searched tirelessly.



“We stand with the families and the Republic of the Marshall Islands community in their grief,” said Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir, public affairs officer of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. “Our Navy and Marshallese partners poured extraordinary skill and resolve into this search across a vast Pacific expanse. Suspending active efforts doesn’t diminish our respect for these mariners’ lives or the hope that answers may still come.”



The Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Honolulu team coordinated the operation, adapting to challenging conditions, including a Small Craft Advisory with east winds of 20 knots and swells up to 9 feet through March 10. The sea ambulance crew, last heard from on March 3, carried 10 life jackets, a signal kit with flares, a torch, and reflector mirrors, over 200 gallons of fuel, a VHF radio, radar, GPS, and a satellite phone, but lacked an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) or Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) aboard the vessel.



The case is suspended pending any new developments. Anyone with information or sightings is urged to contact the JRCC Honolulu watch toll-free at 1-800-331-6176.



