Aviation electricians ensure flight safety and mission readiness

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 3, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) assists Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 by conducting air operations to provide air, surface and sub-surface protection. Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class (AE2) Alejandra Ramirez, of Phoenix, is part of the air detachment with a team consisting of 30 Sailors, four of which are also AE’s. These crew members repair and maintain the helicopters to ensure they are prepared for air missions that can be accomplished safely and effectively.



AEs work with some of the most advanced electronics equipment in the world and repair a wide range of aircraft electrical and electronic systems. Repair jobs can range from trouble-shooting the computer controlled weapon system on an F/A-18 Hornet to changing circuit cards or tracing electrical wiring diagrams.



Ramirez joined the Navy in 2021 at the age of 18. After graduating from Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes, she attended the Aviation Electrician’s Mate A-School at Naval Air Technical Training Center at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. There, she received orders to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78.



As a Blue Hawk, Ramirez completed two deployments with detachments aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and is now deployed as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 aboard William P. Lawrence.



“If the power systems fail, and the helicopter isn’t able to get in the air, it diminishes our ability to keep the ship and crew safe from submarines or properly conduct a search and rescue effort,” said Ramirez. “If certain systems fail while the helicopter is in the air, then it puts the pilots and the ship crew directly in harm’s way.”



The air detachment from HSM 78 increases the ship’s mission capabilities with their two MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters. The pilots and aircrew onboard the Sea Hawks work with the crew of William P. Lawrence to conduct missions including anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, and vertical replenishments.



“Ramirez operates well beyond her current rank and is a motivated team leader,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Miller, HSM 78’s air boss. “Her role is critical to the overall safety of flight for our helicopters.”



Search lights and gauges in the cockpit are a few of the many electrical components maintained by the aviation electricians that are necessary to safely and effectively provide support for the ship and the strike group.



“This team and I have grown and bonded,” added Ramirez. “They are improving and surprising me every day, and I’m proud to be on the William P. Lawrence team with them.”



CSG-1 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2025 Date Posted: 03.09.2025 21:31 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA