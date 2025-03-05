Project Convergence Capstone 5 returns to California; expands to Indo-Pacific AOR

FORT IRWIN, California -- Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5), the latest iteration of the U.S. Army's premier modernization experiment, is set to take place in March and April 2025. This ambitious campaign of learning will bring together Joint and Multinational partners in a series of complex, realistic scenarios designed to push the boundaries of future warfare capabilities.



PC-C5 is organized in two parts:



• The first part arrays land forces across the National Training Center at operationally relevant distances. In addition to addressing aspects of the emerging Army Warfighting Concept this phase will assess Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2).



• The second part is nested with Global Information Dominance Experiments by using Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control in the Indo-Pacific Theater, across multiple combatant commands; with Joint and Multinational partners.



Building on the successes and lessons from previous experiments, PC-C5 focuses on experimental objectives aligned with the Army Warfighting Concept and the Joint Warfighting Design. This year's experiment boasts greater participation from Joint and Multinational allies and partners, along with a broader array of cutting-edge technologies and equipment.



A Crucible for Innovation: PC-C5 serves as a critical proving ground for emerging technologies and concepts crucial to enabling a data-centric and networked fighting force. Participants will engage in both live and simulated exercises focused on:



• Data-Driven Decision Making: Evaluating the effectiveness of advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide real-time situational awareness for rapid, informed decisions.



• Expanded Maneuver: Experimenting with new concepts and technologies that enhance the ability to maneuver and engage adversaries across land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace.



• Forging Seamless Joint and Multinational Interoperability: Refining the ability of allied forces to operate together seamlessly across all domains.



A Catalyst for Transformation: PC-C5 is more than just an experiment; it’s a critical component of the continuous transformation within the U.S. Army. The insights from this event will directly inform future readiness and modernization efforts, ensuring that the Joint Force remains at the forefront of military innovation.



During PC-C5 photos, videos and stories will be posted to the DVIDS PC-C5 Feature page: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/Capstone5.



A PC-C5 Press Conference is scheduled to take place within the National Capital Region at Adelphi, MD. in early May. This event will allow leaders to provide insights and initial outcomes to the media. A future media advisory will be provided closer to the Press Conference date.



