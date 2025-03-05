Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Competitors Battle for Victory as the 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Kicks Off

    CUMMING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2025

    Story by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CUMMING READINESS CENTER, Ga. — The 2025 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition began March 9 at the Cumming Readiness Center in Cumming, Georgia.

    The 15 competitors representing the Georgia Army National Guard, the country of Georgia and the Georgia State Defense Force are competing this year at Cumming Readiness Center, Cumming, Georgia and the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. This marks the first time the Georgia State Defense Force has competed.

    “I’ve been in the State Defense Force for eight years,” said Staff Sgt. Nathan Nowak, an opposing force (OPFOR) Training noncommissioned officer with the Georgia State Defense Force. “It’s very exciting to participate in the competition and overcome the challenges that have led us to this point.”

    The competition encourages interoperability and effectively displays both the lethality and readiness of its competitors. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Georgia National Guard’s state partnership with the country of Georgia, and the second year that the Georgian Defence Forces have participated in the competition.

    “Our partnerships lead us to being successful, not only as individuals but also as an organization,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, the senior enlisted leader of the Georgia Army National Guard. “Communication is key. Our competition is the gold standard in the nation.”

    Events in this year’s competition include the Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons round robin, in-person interview, urban assault event, essay writing, nine-line MEDEVAC, combat water survival test, land navigation and an interview board.

    “This competition is a perfect example of setting the standard,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Jarrard, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard. “[Winning the competition] all comes down to if you really want it or not.”

    The 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition identifies, recognizes, and commemorates its best Soldiers. Each Soldier’s individual and military skills will be assessed to determine who will represent Georgia in the 2025 Region III Best Warrior Competition hosted by the South Carolina National Guard in April.

