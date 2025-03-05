Competitors Battle for Victory as the 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Kicks Off

Photo By Spc. Alexandria Amos | Competitors from the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Alexandria Amos | Competitors from the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force, Georgian Defence Forces, listen to a briefing before the 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at the Cumming Readiness Center, Cumming, Georgia, March 9, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Alexandria Amos) see less | View Image Page

CUMMING READINESS CENTER, Ga. — The 2025 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition began March 9 at the Cumming Readiness Center in Cumming, Georgia.



The 15 competitors representing the Georgia Army National Guard, the country of Georgia and the Georgia State Defense Force are competing this year at Cumming Readiness Center, Cumming, Georgia and the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. This marks the first time the Georgia State Defense Force has competed.



“I’ve been in the State Defense Force for eight years,” said Staff Sgt. Nathan Nowak, an opposing force (OPFOR) Training noncommissioned officer with the Georgia State Defense Force. “It’s very exciting to participate in the competition and overcome the challenges that have led us to this point.”



The competition encourages interoperability and effectively displays both the lethality and readiness of its competitors. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Georgia National Guard’s state partnership with the country of Georgia, and the second year that the Georgian Defence Forces have participated in the competition.



“Our partnerships lead us to being successful, not only as individuals but also as an organization,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, the senior enlisted leader of the Georgia Army National Guard. “Communication is key. Our competition is the gold standard in the nation.”



Events in this year’s competition include the Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons round robin, in-person interview, urban assault event, essay writing, nine-line MEDEVAC, combat water survival test, land navigation and an interview board.



“This competition is a perfect example of setting the standard,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Jarrard, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard. “[Winning the competition] all comes down to if you really want it or not.”



The 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition identifies, recognizes, and commemorates its best Soldiers. Each Soldier’s individual and military skills will be assessed to determine who will represent Georgia in the 2025 Region III Best Warrior Competition hosted by the South Carolina National Guard in April.