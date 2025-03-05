Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2025

Photo By Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. | Staff Sgt. Brandon M. Byrne (right), a recruiting and retention non-commissioned...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. | Staff Sgt. Brandon M. Byrne (right), a recruiting and retention non-commissioned officer with Alpha Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, and Spc. Vincent A. Bird (second from left), a military police officer with the 32nd Military Police Company, revel in their victory with their trophies after being named as the 2025 Wisconsin Army National Guard Best NCO and Soldier of the Year respectively during a ceremony held at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 9, 2025. The State Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where participants compete in various warrior skill challenges, including weapons proficiency, land navigation, physical fitness tests, combat first aid, tactical maneuvers, communications, and professional development exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.) see less | View Image Page

FORT MCCOY, Wis. -- Soldiers from across the Wisconsin Army National Guard gathered at Fort McCoy March 6-9, where they demonstrated their unwavering dedication, resilience, and optimistic spirit competing to be crowned winners of the 2025 State Best Warrior Competition.



The four-day competition tested the Soldiers on their proficiency in several grueling subjects including their physical and mental stamina, as well as their knowledge of military tactics and procedures.



Spc. Vincent A. Bird, a military police officer with the 32nd Military Police Company, from Oshkosh, Wis., and Staff Sgt. Brandon M. Byrne, a recruiting and retention non-commissioned officer (NCO) with Alpha Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, from Green Bay, Wis., emerged as the top competitors in the enlisted, and NCO categories.



Pfc. Ryan L. Nettesheim, a UH-60 Black Hawk repairer with Detachment 1, Bravo Company, 638th Aviation Support Battalion, and Sgt. Eli W. Koehler, a healthcare non-commissioned officer with the Wisconsin Medical Detachment, were announced as the runner ups for this year’s competition.



The nine Soldiers and 11 NCOs who participated in the competition were evaluated on their proficiency in a call-for-fire scenario, M4 rifle and M17 pistol qualification, day and night land navigation, a written exam, an appearance board, Army Warrior Tasks, a 12-mile ruck march, combat water survival training, an obstacle course, and the Army Combat Fitness Test.



Command Sgt. Maj. Duane Weyer, the state senior enlisted leader for the Wisconsin Army National Guard, talked about how the competition brings the Guard together.



“We’re looking for the best, over-all, all-around Soldier,” Weyer said.



This competition doesn’t measure who is the best at their job. It’s not about who’s the best medic or the best engineer, he continued.



Competitors shared their perspectives on the significance of the competition and its events.



Bird, the 2025 Soldier of the year, loves the competitiveness but realized the importance beyond the competition.



“I hope to gain a lot from this competition. I’m a pretty competitive person, so I love competition and it’s just training when it comes down to it,“ Bird said. “This event is just more training and there is a lot of value from that.“



Another competitor sgt. Lisha A. Fairbairn, a combat engineer team leader with the 950th Engineer Company, 724th Engineer Battalion, agrees that the training from this competition is valuable.



Fairbairn highlighted how the training mirrored real-life scenarios, particularly emphasizing the obstacle course event and how it directly led to the task of assessing a casualty and calling in a 9-line medical evacuation.



“It really simulated a combat environment when you're going to have a lot of adrenaline and be breathing hard,” Fairbairn said. “It really made it more realistic.”



Weyer highlighted how the Soldiers were able to demonstrate their skills across multiple events, all while competing against their fellow Guardsmen.



“It not only allows the Soldiers and NCOs to showcase their skills, but it gives the winners the opportunity to test their skills against competitors at the regional level,” Weyer said.



Bird and Byrne are eager to put their skills to the test once again at the regional level.



“I am super excited for regionals. I love the fact that it’s here in Wisconsin,”Byrne said.



Bird agreed.



“I’m definitely excited for regionals,” Bird said. “I'm obviously a really competitive person and the competition is gonna be pretty tight there.”



“There are going to be a lot of people who will push me close to my limit, but I am up for the challenge and excited to test myself once again against the best of the best,” he continued.



Bird and Bryne will move on to represent the Wisconsin Army National Guard at the regional competition where they will compete against the best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio, held here from April 30 to May 3.