Former POW Ed Mechenbeier visits 178th Wing

SPRINGFIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ohio -- The 178th Wing hosted its second Leadership During Novel Events series March 8 with retired Maj. Gen. Ed Mechenbier, former Vietnam War Prisoner of War and Air Force pilot, who shared his powerful story of resilience, leadership, and teamwork.

The series offers a compelling exploration of leadership in extraordinary and high-stakes situations. Each session features unique perspectives and insights from Airmen who have demonstrated resilience and decision-making under pressure.

Mechenbeier, a highly decorated U.S. Air Force veteran and former Vietnam War POW, shared his personal story of resilience, service, and leadership. He recounted his experiences during captivity and the lessons he learned from his time as a prisoner of war, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, teamwork, and a strong moral compass.

He graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1964, though he never planned to. In fact, he had only applied after losing a bet with his dad. Coming from a family of eight kids and having no military background, he did not exactly picture himself in a flight suit. But just three years after graduation, he was flying combat missions over Vietnam.

By his 80th mission, flying with the 390th Attack Squadron in his F-4C Phantom, he was just two weeks away from going home. That day, flying last in the group, he came in on a target when his engine exploded.

Mechenbeier said his aircraft cartwheeled out of control, and he was forced to eject. Captured shortly after, he spent nearly six years as a prisoner of war in the infamous Hanoi Hilton POW camp.

He returned home in 1973 and went to work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. In 1975, he joined the Air National Guard flying F-100s out of Springfield, then transferred to the Air Force Reserves where he served for 14 more years.

Today, his legacy of leadership and resilience lives on through the Major General Mechenbier Award. Named in his honor, it is presented at the wing level to a unit or team that demonstrates extraordinary achievement and exemplifies what it means to work together and go above and beyond.

“I guarantee it that on the 14th of June in 1967 [when Mechenbeier was captured], I would have never guessed that I would retire as a Major General,” said Mechenbeier. “You never know where you are going to go and what opportunities are going to become available to you.”

Mechenbeier left the audience by thanking the members for their service and dedication.

The visit provided a unique opportunity for airmen to gain insight from a distinguished leader whose career has spanned decades of service and sacrifice.

The series will continue throughout the year, highlighting unique experiences that highlight the strength and resilience of the 178th Wing. Through firsthand accounts like Mechenbeier’s, the series aims to inspire and prepare Airmen for the unexpected challenges they may face in their careers.

To hear more about Mechenbeier’s story, listen to our podcast: Beyond the Horizon.

