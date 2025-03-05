New 307th AMXS Commander Comes Full Circle

The 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomed their new commander, Lt. Col. Michael Minamyer, during an assumption of command ceremony held here March 8, 2025.

Minamyer started his Air Force career as an enlisted A-10A Thunderbolt II crew chief at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. In 2005, he earned his bachelor’s degree in aviation operations from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

He earned an active-duty commission in December of that year.

Minamyer transitioned to the Air Force Reserves in 2014, joining the 93rd Bomb Squadron as an Instructor Weapons Systems Officer.

He has compiled more than 3,000 flight hours in the B-52 Stratofortress during his career.

Lt. Col. Chad Fuentes, the presiding official for the ceremony, said Minamyer’s background as an enlisted maintainer and a B-52 WSO would further cement the cohesiveness between the 307th AMXS maintainers and B-52 Stratofortress aviators.

“This is an organization where our operators and our maintainers work together to make the mission happen,” said Fuentes. “They put their agendas aside and focus on doing what’s right for the team, for the mission, and not just for the badge.”

Minamyer started his command off by thanking his family for their support.

“I wouldn’t be here today without the unwavering support of my wife Bonnie, who has been by my side since I was a young captain in 2013,” said Minamyer.

He also acknowledged the work the men and women under his command put toward the mission.

“But none of that happens without you, the dedicated maintainers and the senior enlisted leader who ensure its [the B-52’s] reliability, lethality, and combat readiness from day to day,” said Minamyer. “I promise you my full commitment to this mission, your development, and ensuring we remain the best B-52 maintenance squadron in the fleet.”

Prior to his current assignment, Minamyer served as director of operations for the 93rd Bomb Squadron.

