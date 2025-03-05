EMF 150-Alpha refines operational readiness at NEMWDC

Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha (EMF 150 Alpha) recently got a dose of realism, testing its ability to provide forward-deployed health service support to operational units across a full range of military operations in a series of real-world scenarios.



At the forefront of preparing expeditionary medical forces for their critical missions is the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC). The center facilitated EMF 150 Alpha training and Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE) to support the team certification in the delivery of high-quality medical care in various operational environments. This comprehensive evaluation process allows EMF platforms to demonstrate proficiency to meet operational requirements.



To enhance the training and evaluation, NEMWDC instructors focused on mission essential tasks and capabilities that the EMF is expected to perform as a Role 3 facility.



"We continue to emphasize a “train as you fight, fight as you train” mentality,” said Cmdr. Damian Storz, executive officer of NEMWDC. “The patient scenarios focused on battle injury patient casualties but also included non-battle injuries to test multiple aspects of care. NEMWDC maximizes roles of care integration when possible that incorporates Role 1 and Role 2 elements with the Role 3 that mirror realistic time hacks, and communication and administrative challenges."



The training scenarios also incorporated an En-Route Care System (ERCS) platform, enhancing the realism the expeditionary medicine (EXMED) personnel may encounter in an operational theater. The ERCS is a two-person team that provides personnel, equipment, and consumables for uninterrupted continuation of patient care during movement.



"The EMF course provided real-world training,” said Capt. Kenneth Basford, EMF 150 Alpha commanding officer. “This evolution better equipped our Sailors with the ability to perform under pressure through various scenarios. Additionally, this training helped build camaraderie, unit cohesion, unity of effort, and overall efficient teamwork for EMF Alpha."



The EMF differs from smaller EXMED platforms, such as Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) and the ERCS, in terms of capabilities, personnel, and equipment requirements. The ERSS is a seven-member mobile medical team providing surgical care for critically injured patients supporting military operations.



In contrast, the EMF is a role 3 platform, designed to provide in-theater hospitalization with higher hold capacity, up to a 150-beds. This increased capacity and capability make the EMF a critical component of EXMED operations, and NEMWDC's training program is designed to ensure that EMF teams are able to effectively utilize these resources.



The EMF training is divided into phases, with Phase IIA focusing on infrastructure development and Phase IIB covering medical and clinical training. Phase IIB is a six-day evolution that progresses from introductory exercises and simulated scenarios to a comprehensive ORE that assesses the EMF's Role 3 capabilities. This phased approach allows EMF teams to build their skills and knowledge in a progressive and structured manner, preparing them for the demands of real-world deployments.



"Ultimately, this type of training is essential because it bridges the gap between theory and practice, allowing medical teams to refine their skills, improve decision-making, and enhance their ability to provide high-quality patient care in any operational setting," said Lt. Cmdr. Maria Cristina Diaz, EMF 150 A training officer.



NEMWDC, located at Camp Pendleton, is a center of excellence for unit-level medical training to ensure readiness for future operations. The center's training programs are critical to preparing medical personnel for the challenges of combat and contingency operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2025 Date Posted: 03.09.2025 01:20 Story ID: 492323 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EMF 150-Alpha refines operational readiness at NEMWDC, by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.