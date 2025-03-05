Lt. Col. Kurtis Darden assumed command of the 433rd Training Squadron during a ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, on Feb. 27, 2025. The ceremony was officiated by 340th Flying Training Group Commander Col. Anthony Straw.
After the assumption, Darden addressed those in attendance highlighting the work and impact the has in the Air Force and the military training pipeline.
“I’m excited about my new position with the 433rd TRS because I get to play a small part in helping develop future leaders not only in the Air Force, but in our country,” said Darden. “Basic Military Training serves as a foundation for a lot of great things that Airmen will go on to accomplish in life and I’m grateful for opportunity to be able to serve in this capacity.”
Prior to this assignment, Darden has served as individual mobilization augmentee to the Director of Operations and IMA to the Branch Chief for Air Force Fitness and Sports. He is now responsible for the only all-Reserve military training instructor u
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2025 00:06
|Story ID:
|492319
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Darden assumes command of 433rd TRS ‘Raiders’, by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.