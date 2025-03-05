Darden assumes command of 433rd TRS ‘Raiders’

Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. Anthony Straw (left), 340th Flying Training Group commander, presents the 433rd...... read more read more Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. Anthony Straw (left), 340th Flying Training Group commander, presents the 433rd Training Squadron command guidon to Lt. Col. Kurtis Darden, 433rd TRS commander, during the squadron’s assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on Feb. 27, 2025. Darden is now responsible for the only all-Reserve military training instructor unit in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Kurtis Darden assumed command of the 433rd Training Squadron during a ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, on Feb. 27, 2025. The ceremony was officiated by 340th Flying Training Group Commander Col. Anthony Straw.



After the assumption, Darden addressed those in attendance highlighting the work and impact the has in the Air Force and the military training pipeline.



“I’m excited about my new position with the 433rd TRS because I get to play a small part in helping develop future leaders not only in the Air Force, but in our country,” said Darden. “Basic Military Training serves as a foundation for a lot of great things that Airmen will go on to accomplish in life and I’m grateful for opportunity to be able to serve in this capacity.”



Prior to this assignment, Darden has served as individual mobilization augmentee to the Director of Operations and IMA to the Branch Chief for Air Force Fitness and Sports. He is now responsible for the only all-Reserve military training instructor u