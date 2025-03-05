Update 3: Search presses on into fifth day for missing sea ambulance crew in Central Pacific

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | A member of the HC-130 Hercules aircrewman from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawai’i...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | A member of the HC-130 Hercules aircrewman from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawai’i looks on as the aircrew prepares to launch from Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands for an ongoing search on March 8, 2025. The search entered its fifth day for a 37-foot sea ambulance and its four crew members—a captain, nurse practitioner, health assistant, and community health outreach worker—missing since March 3 after departing Majuro for Mili Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI). U.S. and Marshallese responders persist in their efforts across vast ocean expanses with no sightings reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Tippy) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The search continued on March 8, 2025, for a 37-foot sea ambulance and its four crew members—a captain, nurse practitioner, health assistant, and community health outreach worker—missing since March 3 after departing Majuro for Mili Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI).



U.S. and Marshallese responders persist in their efforts across vast ocean expanses, with no sightings matching the vessel's description.



A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon and crew from Kadena Air Base, Japan, searched for three hours on March 8 before recovering to Guam, with plans to resume a search on March 9. A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane and crew from Air Station Barbers Point, Hawai'i, completed a total of six hours searching on March 8, recovering to Kwajalein, and will return to Hawai'i for other missions on March 9. The RMI Sea Patrol vessel Lomor 03 crew and a crew aboard another 37-foot sea ambulance, the MV LiWeton Mour, continue surface searches in the area.



The National Weather Service issued a Small Craft Advisory for Majuro's coastal waters through the afternoon of March 10, forecasting east winds of 20 knots, wind waves of 4 to 5 feet, and an east swell of 7 to 9 feet. These conditions challenge the ongoing search operations.



"Our Republic of the Marshall Islands partners and U.S. Navy aircrews have been incredible, covering countless miles on the water and in the air to scour this immense part of the Pacific region," said Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir, public affairs officer for U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. "We've put many resources into this, and while the ocean's scale tests us, the strength of the Pacific community reminds us why every effort matters—whatever the days ahead bring."



The U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Honolulu team continues coordinating the multi-unit effort, adapting plans as conditions evolve. The sea ambulance, last heard from on March 4, carries 10 life jackets, a life ring with a 20-foot rope, a signal kit with flares, a torch, and reflector mirrors, over 200 gallons of fuel, a recently replaced auto bilge, a VHF radio with Automatic Identification System and Digital Selective Calling capabilities, radar, GPS, and satellite phone.



Anyone with information or sightings that may aid the search is urged to contact the JRCC Honolulu watch toll-free at 1-800-331-6176.



About U.S. Coast Guard District 14

U.S. Coast Guard District 14, the Coast Guard's largest district, ensures maritime security, safety, and economic prosperity across 14 million square miles of the Central and Western Pacific. The district team works closely with Pacific partners to support multifaceted missions, including national defense, maritime border security, search and rescue, and resource protection.