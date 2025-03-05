U.S.-based F-35s replace Hornets in rotational deployments to Japan

Photo By Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez | U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez | U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing taxi the flight line after arriving at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 8, 2025. VMFA-214, an F-35B squadron from MCAS Yuma, Arizona, deployed to augment MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which provides U.S.-based units with operational experience in the Indo-Pacific. Their arrival marked the start of the Marine Corps’ transition from the F/A-18 Hornet to the F-35 for rotational deployments to the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan – The U.S. Marine Corps’ Japan-based aviation forces received their first F-35 deployment from the continental United States on March 8, 2025. Based out of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, an F-35B squadron of Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, deployed to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, under the Marine Corps’ Unit Deployment Program to temporarily support MAG-12, 1st MAW flight operations in the Indo-Pacific.



VMFA-214, known as the Black Sheep, transitioned to the F-35B platform in March 2022 and is the first F-35 squadron to take part in this rotational and continuous augmentation of Marine aviation forces in the Indo-Pacific. “Our focus during this deployment is threefold,” said Lt. Col. Robert F. Guyette, the commanding officer of VMFA-214. “To seamlessly integrate within Marine forces, joint forces, and regional allies and improve warfighting readiness as a combined force, refine our ability to operate from austere locations, and align with key Marine Corps concepts like Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations to maximize survivability and airpower projection,” Guyette continued.



Though MAG-12 currently maintains two fully operational F-35B squadrons, the commander of MAG-12, Col. Kyle B. Shoop, described the addition of a U.S.-based F-35 squadron to the region as unique for operations with joint and allied forces. “An additional F-35B squadron increases Marine aviation’s contribution to operations in the Indo-Pacific with joint forces, allies, and partners alike from established and scantily developed locations for distributed operations,” said Shoop. “The F-35B’s ability to operate from austere locations, integrate with joint networks, and provide enhanced battlespace awareness makes it a force multiplier, ensuring that any force the platform is a part of remains at the cutting edge of modern warfare.”



The UDP provides continental U.S.-based units with experience operating in the Indo-Pacific through continuous and overlapping deployments to the region. Traditionally, fixed-wing aircraft groups have supported the UDP with F/A-18 Hornets and AV-8B Harriers. While Hornet deployments are available to support the UDP in the future, VMFA-214’s deployment marked a milestone in the February 2025 Marine Aviation Plan: the transition from 4th to 5th generation aircraft.



When asked about the transition, Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, the commanding general of 1st MAW, emphasized that the move is designed to meet operational needs in the Indo-Pacific with a forward-leaning approach. “In the bigger picture, as the Marine Corps advances its aviation plan, more F-35 squadrons will stand up, munitions with greater capabilities will become available, the platform's support systems will strengthen, and the F-35's technology suite will continue to evolve,” said Annibale. “As more F-35 squadrons deploy to the remote and contested environments of the Indo-Pacific, Marine Aviation’s readiness will grow, and our capabilities as a combined force in this region will become even more lethal.”