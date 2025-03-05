Multinational staff key at Cobra Gold

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez | A roll call is taken before a meeting with staff members from different nations in...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez | A roll call is taken before a meeting with staff members from different nations in Camp Suranaree, Thailand, March 4, 2025, during Exercise Cobra Gold. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez) see less | View Image Page

Exercise Cobra Gold 2025 has moved beyond traditional field maneuvers, focusing significantly on staff-level operations designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen alliances among participating nations. U.S. and Thai military leaders emphasize that the exercise is about more than just tactical training; it's about building lasting relationships and mutual operational understanding.



Exercise Cobra Gold fosters interoperability and contributes to the operational readiness of all the militaries involved in the context of international rules and norms. Equally important to the training value gained during Exercise Cobra Gold are the relationships developed by our service members at every level. This aspect of the exercise—the building of relationships—fosters a spirit of cooperation and goodwill.



“My role is to help the Thai Chief of Staff synchronize our staffs in the coalition multinational staff,” said U.S. Army Col. Micah Hutchins, 1st Corps Headquarters logistics director. “We understand the nuances of the structure of other countries and the structures of other services. We’re all aiming for the same output, so it’s finding out where are the right touch points with each country and each service within those countries to synchronize the operation on behalf of the multinational commander.”



The staff exercise brings together representatives from seven nations and aims to navigate structural differences and build a common operational understanding. Once they understand how each separate nation’s military works, they can begin to work together as one team.



Thai Maj. Gen. Sakada Atit Teeraseehatri, Office of the Permanent Secretary of Defence, military specialist and the Chief of Staff for Exercise Cobra Gold, highlighted three core goals for the exercise.



“One, the Thai army will learn new tactics and procedures from our allies and use this opportunity to continue improving. Second, exchange ideas and experiences between our militaries, such as experience from training and fighting in the field. The third goal is to strengthen our close relationship between our militaries.”



Cobra Gold 2025 is the 44th iteration of the exercise, and the Thai military has seen its capabilities and understanding of ally and partner nations grow each year the exercise is conducted. Both leaders stressed the importance of readiness, knowing your allies and partners, and force projection in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Physically being here, we’re getting a better understanding of the requirements needed to operate here, and it's great to work with our allies and partners face to face,” Hutchins said. “It’s always better to know your battle buddy.”



As the exercise progresses, the diverse strengths and capabilities of each military become increasingly evident. Each military possesses unique specializations and areas of expertise, contributing to a collaborative and effective response to emerging situations. The combined efforts of all participating forces highlight the commitment to continuous improvement and the pursuit of excellence in military operations.



The exercise also reinforces the commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and the principle of “peace through strength.”



“We all want to work together for a common end state while reducing our footprint for the civilians and infrastructure and really show strength for peace,” Hutchins said. “If you want to go far, you got to do it together because every country on their own can only do so much, but if you put us all together, we can go very far, and adversaries know that as well.”



One of the challenges of the Indo-Pacific region is the vast amount of space and different countries spread out in the area. This can make communication difficult, but once solid relationships are made, the speedbumps for working together are minimized, and the ability to accomplish mission goals is strengthened.



“This exercise is very important for me, and I love how our relations always stay excellent,” said Teeraseehatri. “I am very proud every time I see U.S. troops in Thailand, and I always make sure to be as welcoming as possible for our friends.”



Through these staff-level efforts, Cobra Gold is demonstrating the importance of collaboration and mutual understanding in maintaining regional stability and security.