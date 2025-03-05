PMRF’s Child Development Center Opens Two New Playgrounds

Photo By Jonell Kaohelaulii | Preschoolers climb to the top as they explore their brand-new playground at the...... read more read more Photo By Jonell Kaohelaulii | Preschoolers climb to the top as they explore their brand-new playground at the Pacific Missile Range Facility's (PMRF) Child Development Center (CDC). The PMRF held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 4, 2025, to open 2 new playground facilities after 4 months of construction. The Child Development Center supports family readiness and offers excellent childcare programs for the families of its sailors, military personnel, Department of Defense civilian employees and its contractors. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air, and space operations simultaneously. The Navy installation is located in Kauai, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Jonell Kaohelauli'i) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC MISSLE RANGE FACILITY, Hawai`i – After more than 4 months of demolition and construction, the Pacific Missile Range Facility’s (PMRF) Child Development Center (CDC) officially opened 2 new playground facilities during a ribbon cutting ceremony held on site on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.



“Ready, set, go!” said Commander Riley Schoen, PMRF’s Air Operations Officer as he performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting, releasing the children, including daughter, Ruth, onto the new playground. “Our family has been talking about this new playground almost every day since they started construction, so this is very exciting.”



PMRF revealed 2 new playground structures with a popular treehouse style theme at the CDC: one for preschool-aged children and one for toddlers.



“Each playground was carefully designed to be developmentally appropriate for the age group it serves, offering opportunities for exploration and imagination amongst the children, promotes peer interaction and encourages physical development,” said Stephanie Baclig, PMRF’s new Child and Youth Program (CYP) Director. “We are thrilled to open the new playgrounds today and look forward to watching children thrive in these new spaces for years to come.”



The playground facilities were funded by Commander Navy Installation Command (CNIC) and is part of its standardized playsets. The project also included new fencing, extra-large canopies for shade, new bike paths, fall protection installation and the costs for demolition and removal of the old structures and bike path.



PMRF plans to continue investment into its quality childcare center with future installation of a canopy and new energy efficient improvements to its facilities. The CDC is also seeking to fill open positions that offer hiring bonuses, CYP employee discounts for childcare and a transfer program for eligible employees.



“We are grateful to our staff, families and CNIC for their contributions and support during this project,” said PMRF’s Fleet and Family Readiness Director, Jeffrey Shaw. “This is a wonderful demonstration of our appreciation for our military and their families. To know that your children are in a fun and safe environment with caring professionals who share in their development, is priceless.”



PMRF’s Child Development Center provides an excellent childcare program for the families of its sailors, military personnel, Department of Defense civilian employees and its contractors. The program welcomes children ages 6 weeks to 5 years to enroll. PMRF also offers a youth program that provides after school care for students ages 5-12 years and is available during school breaks and non-instructional school days.



To learn more about PMRF’s Child Development Center, youth programs or other services, visit https://pmrf.greatlifehawaii.com/family/child-development-center-cdc or call 808-335-4453. To view a list of job opportunities at the CDC, visit https://pmrf.greatlifehawaii.com/careers.



###