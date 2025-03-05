7th ESB Marines execute barracks quality of changes in support of Operation Clean Sweep

Photo By Lance Cpl. Deja Rogers | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group power wash a...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Deja Rogers | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group power wash a basketball court outside of the barracks during Operation Clean Sweep at Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 16, 2024. Operation Clean Sweep is the first step in a larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, which aims to improve the living conditions and operational readiness of Marines and Sailors through increased oversight by command teams, a dedicated effort to reduce the maintenance backlog and shared ownership of the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Deja Rogers) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – U.S Marines with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group along with other units have been participating in Operation Clean Sweep – an initiative that allocates Marine Corps funds for in-house barracks repairs instead of hiring contractors to complete the repairs.

Designed to improve living conditions and boost morale, this initiative encourages Marines to take ownership of their barracks by directly addressing maintenance issues such as mold, broken fixtures and cosmetic damage.

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Abigail Nagel, a combat engineer officer with 7th ESB, takes the lead as the logistics officer for Operation Clean Sweep. She has followed guidance from the I Marine Expeditionary Force and 1st MLG to improve the quality of life in the barracks for barracks Marines.

“I believe Operation Clean Sweep has brought a lot of awareness to our leaders about the condition our barracks were in and the improvements that are being implemented,” said Nagel.

That link between leadership and the tenants living in the barracks is the barracks manager, who is tasked with planning, inspecting barracks rooms for damage and determining what needs to be replaced or fixed, as well as ordering cleaning supplies to maintain a safe and healthy homestead.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Martin Torres, the barracks manager for 7th ESB, helps coordinate quality of life changes in the areas where Marines reside. He has now been tasked with teaching Marines about their responsibilities as residents in the barracks, including making a list and reporting damaged items in need of repair.

“There was a lot of help from everybody in the command when we first started to plan what was needed at first which cut down in delays with the work that needed to be done,” said Torres. “The whole battalion took a couple days off their schedule to come down to provide hands and people for Operation Clean Sweep.”

Torres said some of the highlighted quality-of-life changes that his unit implemented have already improved morale amongst the Marines. He noted that Marines seem more aware of their responsibilities in the barracks and are taking more pride in their living spaces.

“Marines now feel the barracks have become an actual home, transforming it from a ‘prison cell’, as some described it, into a more comfortable space to look forward to after the workday is over,” Torres said.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samantha Ruiz, a maintenance non-commissioned officer with 7th ESB, said Operation Clean Sweep has significantly improved the quality of life for not only her, but also her peers staying in the barracks.

“They replaced light fixtures, filled holes in the walls, and removed mold–problems that had previously gone unaddressed or took too long to get fixed,” she Said.

Operation Clean Sweep has highlighted long standing barracks issues emphasizing the need for sustained improvements. However, the long-term success of Operation Clean Sweep depends on the commitment of both current and future Marines to continue to uphold these improvements and take pride in their living spaces. As part of the Barracks 2030 Project, 1st MLG aims to host this initiative twice a year to ensure continued progress for the well-being of its Marines.