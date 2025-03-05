Back to Bragg: Fort Bragg Redesignation Ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Nolan Brewer | Members of the XVIII Airborne Corps color guard stand at attention during the base...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nolan Brewer | Members of the XVIII Airborne Corps color guard stand at attention during the base redesignation ceremony in front of the newly unveiled Headquarters XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg sign on Fort Bragg, N.C. March 7, 2025. The name Fort Bragg carries a deep history, which is now tied to a Soldier who embodied the Army values of selfless service and personal courage. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — U.S. Army Soldiers, veterans, and military leaders gathered for the redesignation ceremony of Fort Liberty to Fort Bragg, March 7, 2025. The change honors Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a World War II Paratrooper whose actions during the Battle of the Bulge earned him the Silver Star, the nation’s third-highest award for valor in combat. The event featured remarks from family and senior leaders, as well as an unveiling of a plaque and picture of Bragg in the XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters building.



The day began in the Corps’ Headquarters building with an intimate ceremony between Bragg’s family members, Secretary of the Army Hon. Dan Driscoll, and Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, the Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. A photo alongside a plaque honoring Bragg and his heroism was unveiled inside the Headquarters building, which will serve as a reminder to our Soldiers and leaders of Bragg’s legacy and bravery.



A larger ceremony open to the Fort Bragg community was held on the grounds of the Headquarters building with many VIPs in attendance, including: Secretary of the Army Hon. Dan Driscoll, North Carolina Senator Ted Bud, North Carolina Representative Richard Hudson, North Carolina Representative Pat Harrigan, North Carolina Lt. Governor Rachel Hunt, Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command Gen. Andrew Poppas, and many more leaders from Fort Bragg. Lt. Gen. Anderson spoke on the importance of the redesignation.



“For over 100 years, our citizens have come here from every corner of the nation and every walk of life to serve others,” Anderson said. “Fort Bragg is the place where ordinary people transform into heroes. Ordinary people like Private First Class Roland L. Bragg.”



During the ceremony, Army officials and Bragg’s family unveiled the updated Headquarters sign, signifying the installation’s redesignation. As part of the transition, Fort Bragg Army Garrison cased the Fort Liberty Colors before uncasing the Fort Bragg Colors. The change was set in motion on Feb. 10, 2025, when Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum officially renaming the installation.



"Fort Bragg has a long and proud history of equipping, training, and preparing our soldiers to fight and prevail in any operational environment," Hegseth said during a briefing on the matter. "It's about that legacy; it's about the connection to the community, to those who've served."



Roland Bragg came from humble beginnings. Growing up during the Great Depression, he sold vegetables from his family’s farm to help pay the mortgage. A few months after his high school graduation, he enlisted into the Army as an Infantry Paratrooper and was stationed at Fort Bragg.



Bragg served with the 513th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 17th Airborne Division, demonstrating exceptional valor during the Battle of the Bulge by driving a captured German ambulance through fire to evacuate his fellow Paratroopers. He carried four of his fallen comrades into the vehicle and headed to an Allied hospital in Belgium. For his efforts, he was awarded a Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action and a Purple Heart for injuries sustained during the battle.



Bragg went on to be a successful business owner and family man. At the time of his death, Bragg was survived by his wife Barbara, and three daughters: Linda French, Debra S. Townsend, and Diane L. Watts. There were 23 family members present at the redesignation ceremony.



“I think if my granddad were here today, he would encourage folks here to work hard in school and beyond,” said Rebecca Amirpour, granddaughter of Roland Bragg. “He would want them to appreciate the importance of giving back and making an impact on your own communities when you’re done with your service to your country.”