Dust Devils Turn the Page: VX-31 Welcomes New Commanding Officer

CHINA LAKE, Calif. – The “Dust Devils” of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron VX-31 held a change of command ceremony March 6 at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.



A cool desert breeze greeted about 300 friends, family and local officials who watched two F/A-18F Super Hornets fly overhead. The aircraft bore the squadron’s iconic Dust Devils logo on their tails as Cmdr. Christopher “Murdock” Putre, U.S. Navy, and Lt. Col. Timothy “Little Buddy” Burchett, U.S. Marine Corps, read their orders over the radio. Their transmissions boomed from speakers on the flight line, capturing a dramatic midair transfer of leadership.



“Little Buddy, you have the lead. Assume the callsign Devil One,” Putre said, handing over flight authority from his cockpit.



When the jets landed, fire trucks formed a water-arch salute for Putre’s final flight as commanding officer. He also received a traditional wetting down from his wife and three young children using a water extinguisher. This highlighted the personal and time-honored aspects of naval aviation culture.



Following the flight line celebration, the ceremony moved inside the new hangar, where sideboys piped Putre ashore to mark his tour’s end.



VX-31 is part of Naval Test Wing Pacific under Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. It is a hub for evaluating new aircraft, weapons and systems before they reach the fleet. It also operates a dedicated search and rescue detachment skilled at conducting high-altitude rescues in the rugged terrain of the R-2508 Special Use Airspace Complex, which covers more than 20,000 square miles in southern California.



Putre, a native of Wahiawa, Hawaii, led VX-31 through the aftermath of the 2019 earthquakes that damaged facilities and forced the team into makeshift workspaces.



Recently, the Dust Devils returned to normal operations in a newly built, modern hangar while meeting rigorous test schedules for the AV-8B Harrier, the F/A-18C/D Hornet, the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and the EA-18G Growler. They also evaluated advanced weapons including the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range and the Joint Standoff Weapon.



“I am most proud of seeing VX-31 come full circle after being knocked on our heels by the earthquakes,” Putre said. “It has been nothing short of incredible and is a tribute to the herculean efforts of countless people across NAWCWD with the enthusiastic support of the state of California.”



Putre now departs for an assignment with Naval Test Wing Pacific Detachment at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, exchanging one desert environment for another.



Capt. David Halpern, U.S. Navy, commodore of Naval Test Wing Pacific, applauded Putre’s leadership.



“Commander Putre successfully guided the Dust Devils through a demanding period, building a cohesive team that overcame every challenge,” Halpern said. “Now we welcome Lt. Col. Burchett, a seasoned Marine officer with extensive fleet and test experience and a familiar face here at VX-31. The squadron benefits from our strong Navy-Marine Corps partnership.”



Burchett, who previously served as VX-31’s chief test pilot, also flew with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 and worked in the F-35 Joint Program Office. He is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, holds a master’s degree in aerospace engineering and has accumulated more than 1,700 flight hours in more than 30 types of aircraft.



“The Navy and United States’ ability to prevail in the next war will largely depend on what we do in this hangar,” Burchett said.



The ceremony included a powerful a cappella rendition of the national anthem by Electronics Technician Senior Chief (FMF/AW) David Olson. A brass quintet from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, also performed, adding to the formality and tradition of the event.



“Having a chance to lead the personnel who are accomplishing critical missions is the greatest honor of my life,” Burchett said. “Our success depends on integrity, respect and accountability among uniformed members, government civilians and contractors alike.”

