La. Guard supports Mardi Gras security operations in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard supported security operations during Mardi Gras in New Orleans from Feb. 26 to March 6, 2025, at the direction of Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

More than 300 LANG Soldiers and Airmen from across the state worked alongside local, state, and federal agencies to enhance public safety and protect critical infrastructure. An additional 250 Guardsmen were located around the state to assist with statewide Mardi Gras celebrations.

Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, said, “The Louisiana National Guard welcomes the opportunity to enhance security during major events, such as Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl. Working alongside Louisiana State Police and Wildlife and Fisheries, along with other law enforcement agencies fosters long-term partnerships and skillsets which really benefit our communities and federal mission sets.”

Guardsmen partnered with LSP to provide security along Bourbon Street and the French Quarter. Other participating agencies included the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, Homeland Security, the New Orleans Police Department, the FBI, and others.

“The Louisiana State Police was proud to work alongside the Louisiana National Guard and other federal, state, and local partners to keep Mardi Gras 2025 safe. Securing major events like Carnival and Super Bowl LIX required strong collaboration, and our success was a direct result of these partnerships,” said LSP Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges. “The coordination and commitment between agencies made it possible to address public safety challenges effectively. We look forward to continuing these partnerships in the future.”

Task Force Security, operating under Task Force Wrangler, provided 24-hour checkpoint security at key locations and roving patrols within the enhanced security zone. Guardsmen also assisted with crowd control and response readiness in coordination with law enforcement agencies.

“Working with the Soldiers and Air Guard personnel assigned to this mission was an absolute honor. They were professional, mission-focused, and dedicated to ensuring public safety,” said Task Force Wrangler Commander Col. Richard Douget.

For many Guardsmen, the mission reinforced skills such as teamwork, communication, and leadership in a dynamic setting.

For Pvt. Melena Alexander, a military police Soldier, this was her first state activation.

“Being able to provide a sense of security to my community and seeing the appreciation from both locals and tourists had the biggest impact on me,” said Alexander. “As a military police Soldier, I will continue to serve and protect our community to the best of my ability.”

“This mission required adaptability and close coordination between agencies to ensure crowd safety,” said Army Sgt. Clifton Varnado Jr., a military police Soldier with the LANG’s 239th Military Police Company. “Knowing that our presence helped keep the community safe made this mission even more meaningful.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2025 Date Posted: 03.07.2025 Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US