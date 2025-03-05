Work Hard, Play Harder: 311th ESC Yearly Readiness Brief 2025

Photo By Capt. William Stroud | 311th ESC Command Team listen to opening remarks during the 311th Expeditionary...... read more read more Photo By Capt. William Stroud | 311th ESC Command Team listen to opening remarks during the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) yearly Readiness Briefing at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center in Sloan, Nevada. Over the course of three action-packed days, the focus was clear: strengthening operational excellence, refining key strategies, and ensuring that every Soldier and unit is not only mission-ready but prepared for the challenges of the future. see less | View Image Page

SLOAN, Nevada - From February 28 to March 2, 2025, the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) gathered at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center in Sloan, Nevada, for its highly anticipated annual Yearly Readiness Brief (YRB). Over the course of three action-packed days, the focus was clear: strengthening operational excellence, refining key strategies, and ensuring that every Soldier and unit is not only mission-ready but prepared for the challenges of the future.



Kicking off the event with his signature humor, Col. Tuliloa Tuliloa, the G3 Operations Officer, had the audience laughing with his jokes. He reminded everyone, “A little laughter can go a long way, but when it’s time to work, we do it with excellence.” His opening remarks set the tone for the event, blending the seriousness of our mission with the importance of camaraderie.



The 311th Command Team, Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks and Command Sgt. Maj. Kristy Hawkins, addressed the attendees early on, emphasizing the significance of the YRB. Brig. Gen. Sparks encouraged the crowd, saying, “Our strength comes from each of you. This brief isn’t just about learning what’s next—it’s about ensuring we’re always ready for what lies ahead. Your dedication and teamwork are what keep us strong.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins added, “This isn’t just about getting ready; it’s about staying ready. Our ability to adapt, learn, and grow together makes us unstoppable. We’re not just a team, we’re a family—and together, we will keep pushing the standard higher.”



The YRB provided an invaluable opportunity for Soldiers across the 311th ESC to come together and discuss the strategies that will drive future success. Sessions were designed to equip personnel with the tools and knowledge needed to stay ahead of evolving operational demands. Attendees engaged in collaborative discussions on logistics operations, mission readiness, and sustaining combat effectiveness, ensuring the entire command is prepared to face any challenge that lies ahead.



This year’s event saw participation from key command teams across the 311th ESC’s downtrace units, including the 304th Sustainment Brigade (SBDE), 650th Regional Support Group (RSG), and 653rd RSG. Their representation emphasized the importance of cross-unit collaboration and the exchange of best practices in improving overall readiness across the command. It was an excellent opportunity for all teams to align their strategies and goals for the coming year, ensuring unity and efficiency in all future operations.



While the focus was on hard work, there was plenty of room for celebration as well. The event wasn’t just about discussions and briefings—it was about reinforcing the bonds that make the 311th ESC such a strong and cohesive team. After the day’s training, participants came together at a no-host social to unwind and celebrate their collective achievements, embodying the theme of "Work Hard, Play Harder." Whether through team-building exercises or social events, the spirit of camaraderie was alive and well throughout the weekend.



A key highlight of the event was the emphasis on mission readiness. As the 311th ESC moves forward, the team continues to prioritize operational effectiveness and the ability to quickly adapt to any mission requirement. As Brig. Gen. Sparks mentioned, “The mission doesn’t change, but we continue to evolve and improve. This brief makes us sharper, ready for the challenges ahead.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins echoed that sentiment, adding, “Staying mission-ready isn’t just a goal—it’s a mindset. This brief has reinforced that mindset and strengthened the unity across all of our teams.”



A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to making the YRB 2025 a resounding success. The event’s achievements wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of every Soldier, leader, and team member involved. From the discussions to the team-building activities, the event underscored the importance of staying mission-ready while enjoying the journey along the way.



As we close out the Yearly Readiness Brief 2025, we continue to march forward with pride, unity, and the knowledge that we are more prepared than ever to face the future. In the words of Brig. Gen. Sparks, “This event wasn’t just a success in terms of training—it was a success in building the bonds that will carry us through whatever comes next.”



Here’s to staying mission-ready—and having fun while doing it!

For more information about the 311th ESC and its initiatives, visit our official page at https://www.usar.army.mil/79thTSC/311thESC/