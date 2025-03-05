2025 CINC IEA Finalist: Joint Base San Antonio, Texas

Photo By Christian Thesken | From January 14-15, 2025, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, was evaluated by Brig. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Christian Thesken | From January 14-15, 2025, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, was evaluated by Brig. Gen. Brian S. Hartless, Director of Air Force Civil Engineers, along with the Installation Excellence Selection Board, as a 2025 finalist. The Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence is a prestigious distinction, recognizing the top Air Force installation that demonstrates an exceptional commitment to mission support, operational efficiency, energy conservation, and quality of life through cutting edge innovation and cross-collaboration. JBSA consistently demonstrates an excellence-always mindset through forward-thinking innovation, setting a high bar for other joint bases across the Air Force. see less | View Image Page

JBSA is the Department of Defense’s largest joint base, boasting more active runways than any other installation. The 502d Civil Engineer Group manages over 40 million square feet of facilities across 45,000 acres, and the installation’s footprint spans more than half of the city of San Antonio.



As “The Gateway to the Air Force,” JBSA plays a vital role in the training and development of thousands of military students each year. To scale training programs at cost while maintaining the highest quality instruction, innovation around real-life training simulators has been key.



The 502d Trainer Development Squadron has leaned into the use of real-life training simulators, with examples like the C-17/C-130 Aeromedical Evacuation Trainers, WC-130J Aerial Reconnaissance Weather Officer Trainers, and the C-130 Multi-Mission Crew Trainer. These simulators offer immersive, realistic experiences in aeromedical care, weather data analysis, and flight operations, minimizing the need for expensive live training flights.



Jeremy Whitmore, Deputy Director of the 502d Trainer Development Squadron, noted, “Our ability to custom-design and develop simulators in-house is key to their cost-effectiveness. Instead of relying on expensive off-the-shelf or contract solutions, we build tailored training systems that precisely match the needs of each program.” Whitmore added, “This is evident in projects like our T-6B VR flight controls, the RPAC trainer for drone pilots, and the WC-130J ARWO Trainer, where unique solutions were created by our team, saving the Air Force significant sums compared to outsourcing.”



Cost savings as a result of the use of top-of-the-line training simulators allow funds to be directed to other essential areas such as aircraft maintenance, research and development, and support services for Airmen and their families.



JBSA also excels at leveraging innovative technologies for mission support and installation management in emergency preparedness and response. The Fire and Emergency Services team recently implemented a VisiNet software solution that provides real-time, computer aided dispatch capabilities for those in the field to receive immediate access to critical information, enhancing their response to all emergency calls and improving operational efficiency in the most crucial of times.



“Utilizing VisiNet on our cell phones has completely eliminated the miscommunication between dispatches,” Ricardo Barrera, 902d CES Chief of 911 Communications, stated.



Additionally, optimizing inventory management for the Fire Department's extensive array of tools and protective gear, JBSA utilizes PSTrax software. This system automates inventory tracking, distribution, and compliance documentation. Though setup was initially resource-intensive, it has “cut down administrative time by up to 50%, improving efficiency and allowing PPE managers to better forecast budget expenditures, resolve discrepancies in a timely manner, and ultimately serve our community safely,” said Fire Chief Michael Guzman.



JBSA consistently demonstrates an excellence-always mindset through forward-thinking innovation, setting a high bar for other joint bases across the Air Force. The Air Force is pleased to recognize JBSA as a finalist for this year’s Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence.