Chief of Naval Air Training Awarded Meritorious Unit Commendation for Training Excellence

By CNATRA Public Affairs



CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) has been awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation (MUC) by the Chief of Naval Operations in recognition of its exceptional performance in training student naval aviators. This honor highlights CNATRA’s commitment to excellence in naval aviation training from October 2022 to March 2024.



During this period, CNATRA achieved unprecedented success in preparing the next generation of naval aviators. CNATRA stayed committed to providing top-notch aviation training, using the latest technology and embracing new, innovative methods, which resulted in two consecutive years of exceeding Naval Aviation production requirements.



"The men and women of CNATRA have demonstrated an extraordinary level of commitment to the mission," said Rear Admiral Rich Brophy, Chief of Naval Air Training. "This commendation is a testament to their hard work meeting our North Star requirement of producing high quality Naval Aviators.”



CNATRA oversees all primary, intermediate, and advanced flight training for student naval aviators. This commendation is awarded to the five training air wings and 17 training squadrons under the CNATRA. The command plays a vital role in the Navy’s operational readiness, producing highly capable pilots who will go on to serve in fleet squadrons around the globe.



The MUC is awarded to units that distinguish themselves through outstanding meritorious achievement or service in combat or non-combat situations. CNATRA’s recognition underscores its critical role in maintaining the Navy’s warfighting edge through superior training and tactical effectiveness.