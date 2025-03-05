Photo By Maria Scott | Rear Admiral Kevin Brown, Commander Medical Forces Atlantic, visits Navy Medicine...... read more read more Photo By Maria Scott | Rear Admiral Kevin Brown, Commander Medical Forces Atlantic, visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River. (Pictured left to right) LCDR Kenneth Bush (NMFL), CMDCM Lamar Bethel (NMFL), RDML Kevin Brown (NMFL), CAPT Jeremy Hawker (NMRTCPR), HMCM Elwin Familiar (NMRTCPR) and CAPT Teresita Alston (NMRTCPR). see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, recently visited the Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River engaging with active duty and civilian staff to discuss the evolving landscape of Navy Medicine and its critical role in maintaining global security.



During his visit, Brown highlighted the Navy's unwavering focus on Readiness.



"Navy Medicine plays a critical role in sustaining global security," Brown stated. "We are committed to ensuring our personnel are ready to respond to any challenge, anywhere in the world. Our mission is to prepare and sustain the human weapon system.”



The visit provided an opportunity for staff to engage directly with Brown, sharing their perspectives and discussing challenges. The dialogue reinforced the importance of collaboration and communication in maintaining a ready and resilient Navy Medicine force. One of the topics of discussion centered around the gap between resources and requirements and the importance of strategic resource allocation and innovative solutions to maintain operational readiness.



"In preparing for the next five years, Navy Medicine faces resourcing challenges in terms of people inventory and the actual job itself,” he said. "We must be proactive in identifying and addressing gaps to ensure we continue to provide the highest quality care to our warfighters while adapting and remaining agile in such a dynamic global environment.”



The discussions also focused on the importance of skills sustainment, ensuring Navy Medicine personnel maintain the expertise necessary to meet the demands of modern warfare. Brown stressed the need for continuous training and professional development to keep pace with advancements in medical technology and evolving operational requirements.



NMRTC Patuxent River oversees three additional Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs): Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Dahlgren, NMRTCPR Detachment Indian Head (Det. Indian Head), and NMRTCPR Detachment Joint Base Andrews (Det. JBA). The mission of NMRTC Patuxent River is to promote warfighter readiness to the operational forces, provide exceptional healthcare, and drive innovation in military medicine through education and training. According to Capt. Jeremy Hawker, Commanding Officer of NMRTC Patuxent River, “The priority of our MTF’s is the health and readiness of our 90 tenant commands and to provide ambulatory care to over 12,000 beneficiaries at our four healthcare delivery sites.” The MTF’s are fully accredited by the Joint Commission with an Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation and Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation.