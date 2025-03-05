U.S. Naval War College Celebrates Spring 2025 Graduates

Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, R.I. – Students attending the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) stand at...... read more read more Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, R.I. – Students attending the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) stand at attention during the college’s spring graduation ceremony onboard Naval Station Newport, R.I., March 5, 2025. The ceremony honored 50 graduating officers from the U.S. Navy, Army and Marine Corps. Graduates included 11 students from the College of Naval Warfare’s (CNW) senior-level leadership program and 39 from the College of Naval Command and Staff’s (CNCS) intermediate-level leadership program. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. More than 50,000 students have graduated since its first class of nine students in 1885 and about 300 of today’s active-duty admirals, generals and senior executive service leaders are alumni. Since creating a program for international officers in 1956, the college has more than 4,500 international alumni from 137 countries worldwide. Approximately ten percent of these alumni have become chief of their country’s respective navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris) see less | View Image Page

Newport, R.I. - The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) celebrated its in-residence spring graduation onboard Naval Station Newport, March 5th, 2025.



The ceremony honored a total of 50 graduating officers from the U.S. Navy, Army and Marine Corps. Graduates included 11 students from the College of Naval Warfare’s (CNW) senior-level leadership program and 39 students from the College of Naval Command and Staff’s (CNCS) intermediate-level leadership program.



NWC President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker encouraged graduates to continue their education moving forward and apply lessons learned as they assume operational leadership roles.



“For the last year, you have been a part of this college’s great mission, committed to furthering your education to fight and win our nation’s wars,” said Walker. “My charge to you as you return to operational positions throughout the world is to pack your education, experiences and relationships into your seabag.”



William E. Odom Professor of Russian Studies in NWC’s Strategy and Policy Department David Stone was selected by the students to provide keynote remarks at the ceremony. He spoke about the significance of graduates’ responsibilities as leaders in the profession of arms.



“It’s that service to society, to the greater good, that brings with it privilege and respect,” Stone said. “Treat those entrusted with your leadership, entrusted to your stewardship, with dignity and respect and hold your peers to the highest standards of ethical behavior.”

He also added that graduates should now look for opportunities to use their NWC education in addressing challenges at the operational and strategic levels of war.



“You’ve already been successful at the technical and tactical aspects of your jobs,” Stone remarked. “But the time has come to tackle more complicated problems. The Naval War College has given you a set of tools, don’t be afraid to use them.”



U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian LaGare from CNW and U.S. Army Maj. Austin Schwartz from CNCS both earned the President’s Honor Graduate award, which merits its recipient based on their outstanding achievement across a spectrum of disciplines including academic performance, participation in NWC activities, participation in civic and community activities and promotion of armed / government services in the public interest.



The ceremony also honored 10 students for their outstanding academic performances. U.S. Navy Cmdr. Christopher F. Clausen from CNW, Cmdr. Andrew J. Ruisi and Schwartz from CNCS received highest distinctions for ranking among the top five percent of their class. Seven additional students received distinctions for ranking among the top 15% of their class.



Equipped with the ability to prepare strategically for the future, many graduates will assume leadership roles at staffs around the world. Others will take command of ships, squadrons and other units where their mental strength and flexibility can be used to create a decisive warfighting advantage.



NWC students participate in a one-year graduate-level program that accommodates either in-resident or distance learning status. They earn Joint Professional Military Education (JPME) credits and either a diploma or a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies or Defense and Strategic Studies. Graduates are comprised of U.S. and international officers in the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and various U.S. civilian government agencies.



Both CNW and CNCS programs advance the core teachings of NWC and prepare students to think critically, strategically, and operationally in military and civilian environments. Each program attracts officers and civilians at varying levels in pursuit of greater responsibility: senior level for CNW and intermediate for CNCS.



Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. More than 50,000 students have graduated since its first class of nine students in 1885 and about 300 of today’s active-duty admirals, generals and senior executive service leaders are alumni. Since creating a program for international officers in 1956, the college has more than 4,500 international alumni from 137 countries worldwide. Approximately ten percent of these alumni have become chief of their country’s respective navy.