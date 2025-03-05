Memorial for MWD Bongo

GREAT LAKES, Ill (February 28, 2025) – A memorial ceremony was held for Military Working Dog (MWD) Bongo, a 10 year old patrol and explosive detection dog at Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL). Bongo passed away earlier in February.

Bongo had served as a MWD since August 2016, when he graduated from the 341st Training Squadron of the U.S. Air Force’s 37th Training Wing at Lackland Air Force Base, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. Upon graduating, he was assigned to NSGL.

After serving at NSGL for two years, Bongo and his handler Master-at-Arms 1st Class Derek Olsen, from Racine, Wisconsin, now retired, deployed to Afghanistan in 2019 and attached to the U.S. Army’s Fort Carson, Colorado based 749th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company. They worked out of Kabul International Airport, and were assigned to explosive detection missions.

“My time with Bongo was the best and brightest time I had while I was in the Navy,” said Olsen. “When we deployed to Afghanistan in 2019, he was my rock. He stayed with me in my room, and when I would run errands he was usually by my side. Bongo was a very social dog, and loved to get attention from people. I like to think that seeing Bongo, and giving him love and attention helped a lot of people during their time in Afghanistan.”

While on a mission with another unit in Afghanistan’s Logar Province, Bongo, Olsen and their team were struck by a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED). After the blast, Olsen said, Bongo immediately came to his side to make sure he was okay. Fortunately, no one was severely injured and both Bongo and Olsen continued to serve.

“Whenever something happened in Afghanistan, whether it was rocket attacks or an IED, Bongo was at my side to check on me,” said Olsen. “I hope I was able to provide a little reassurance to him as well.”

Only thirty minutes after the blast, Bongo and Olsen were asked to return and sweep the area for additional explosive devices. After his service in Afghanistan, Bongo returned to NSGL.

“Bongo returned to Great Lakes having saved countless lives down range,” said NSGL Kennel Master, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Austin R. Harris during the ceremony. “Fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters were able to come home safe to their families due to his incredible ability and dedication to his job.”

Bongo would continue to serve as a patrol and explosive detection dog aboard NSGL until he was retired Feb. 3.

“Bongo was loved and respected by all who knew him,” said NSGL Commanding Officer, Capt. Stephen M. Yargosz. “From those that had the opportunity to be his handler, to the Sailors he interacted with every day, Bongo touched us all. He served his country for his entire life, he saw combat overseas and saved countless lives. A simple ‘thank you’ can never be enough to show the gratitude we all feel for him. But thank you, Bongo, for all you did for us.”

