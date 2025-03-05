Space Force displays capabilities in Cobra Gold 25

During the Cobra Gold 2025 Joint Exercise, U.S. Space Force Guardians from Indo-Pacific Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and Fort Buckner, Japan, displayed their technological capabilities with allies and partner nations.



This is the 44th iteration of CG25, and the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia. It takes place Feb. 26 to Mar. 8, 2025, in the Kingdom of Thailand, highlighting the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand, the United States, and other participating nations.



“The goal of sharing our technological capabilities with our allies is to show them how important the space domain really is and get them invested in helping us contest it,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Cornell, 53rd Space Operations Squadron Detachment E mission assurance flight chief from Fort. Buckner, Japan. “The more allies we have assisting in the space domain, the more capabilities we will be able to provide our warfighters.”



According to Capt. Jarrett Jordan, USSPACEFORCES exercise planner from Indo-Pacific Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, the United States Indo-Pacific Command supports space integration with Allies and Partners through Combined Joint All Domain Operations mission rehearsals that are put together by the Pacific Multi-Domain Training & Experimentation Capability. In CG25, PMTEC helped coordinate the integration of two electromagnetic spectrum awareness systems from the Hawaii Air National Guard in support of Space Force sharing efforts.



Some of the technology that was displayed was the Honey Badger system. It is composed of an antenna and modem.



“The purpose of the Honey Badger is to monitor the downlink of satellite communications,” Cornell said. “Doing so can provide us with early warnings that can allow us to better defend ourselves and our allies.”

Another tech that was displayed was the Kraken. A portable device that detects signals associated with unmanned aerial systems.



“Honey Badger and Kraken both support electromagnetic spectrum operations,” Jordan said. “Honey Badger performs overwatch of critical signals in case of electromagnetic interference, while Kraken searches for signals associated with unmanned aerial systems.



CG25 is an exercise that demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



“This unique opportunity to work with our multinational partners is highly rewarding and worthwhile to the global space community,” Jordan said. “As a Guardian getting to come out to this event, it has been great getting to learn alongside and teach our Thai partners and the Combined Force how space impacts operations.”

