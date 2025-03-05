Soldiers helping Soldiers: Fort Sill launches 2025 AER Campaign

Photo By Monica Wood | Soldiers sign in for the AER Bowling Tournament March 5 at Fort Sill's Twin Oaks...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Soldiers sign in for the AER Bowling Tournament March 5 at Fort Sill's Twin Oaks Bowling Center for the Army Emergency Relief campaign. The team from 428th Field Artillery Brigade beat out 18 other teams to win the AER Bowling Trophy. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (March 6, 2025) – Fort Sill Soldiers and families kicked off the Army Emergency Relief campaign March 5 at Twin Oaks Bowling Center with a $250,000 fundraising goal, symbolizing the Army’s 250th birthday. The post hopes to secure the large-installation donation title for a third consecutive year.



“It’s about Soldiers helping Soldiers. It’s a really great program,” said Col. Derek Baird, Fort Sill’s garrison commander, addressing the crowd of more than 150 Soldiers and family members.



Fort Sill distributed $966,000 through AER last year and more than $1 million the year prior. Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Pearson, who oversees Army Community Service programs on post, said he has already approved two level-two or higher AER requests in the last week alone.



“When our Soldiers or we get into financial troubles, it affects our job performance, it affects our relationships and everything that we do to defend our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. “This program is one of those, if not the best, that helps us do that.”



Founded 83 years ago, AER has provided nearly $2 billion in loans, grants and scholarships to help more than four million people overcome financial emergencies. Funds assist with car repairs, rent, utilities, emergency travel and other crises, all at zero percent interest. AER also awards education scholarships to Soldiers’ spouses and children.



Kenneth Lewis, AER campaign officer, reminded attendees that even a small monthly donation adds up. “We brought the forms, if any of you haven’t given yet and want to do a small $5 or $10 a month,” he said. The bowling event raised $5,000 in these contributions. The 428th Field Artillery Brigade team took home the coveted AER Bowling Tournament trophy.



“This program is helping Soldiers, family members, retirees, survivors, wounded warriors — the whole Army community,” said Sgt. Zack Mason, 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery. “It’s super important that this program is mainstreamed to Soldiers and leaders, so we can help those who need it.”



“The Campaign isn’t about how much Soldiers give, it’s about how many Soldiers give,” said Daniel Farrell, AER campaign officer, Army Community Service. “Giving up one $5 coffee or energy drink every month secures the funds needed to support Soldiers today and tomorrow.”



Rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator, AER dedicates 90 cents of every donated dollar to its programs. Last year’s campaign saw a 15.3% active-duty participation rate across the Army, marking the highest rate since 2013.



The AER campaign runs from March 1 to June 15. Soldiers, retirees and surviving family members seeking emergency financial aid may contact the Fort Sill Army Community Service office at 580-442-4916. Donations are accepted through unit representatives or online at https://give.armyemergencyrelief.org/FTSILL.