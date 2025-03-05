Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southwest Metro Production Office Recovers US Navy Aircraft Asset

    salvage recovery operation of the EA-18G Growler

    Photo By Mario Icari | salvage recovery operation of the EA-18G Growler... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Story by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Metro Production Office Crane and Rigging personnel completed the salvage operation of a Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean Feb. 28 in San Diego.

    The NAVFAC Southwest Crane and Rigging team utilized the NAVFAC YD-254 floating crane and began the task of removing the salvage 33,388 lbs. of debris from the Bay of San Diego near Shelter Island Feb. 16 with the help of U.S. Navy divers.

    The U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset mishap occurred the morning of Feb. 12.

