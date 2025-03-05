SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Metro Production Office Crane and Rigging personnel completed the salvage operation of a Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean Feb. 28 in San Diego.



The NAVFAC Southwest Crane and Rigging team utilized the NAVFAC YD-254 floating crane and began the task of removing the salvage 33,388 lbs. of debris from the Bay of San Diego near Shelter Island Feb. 16 with the help of U.S. Navy divers.



The U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset mishap occurred the morning of Feb. 12.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2025 Date Posted: 03.07.2025 11:07 Story ID: 492253 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 81 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southwest Metro Production Office Recovers US Navy Aircraft Asset, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.